Samsung's excellent Galaxy A50 mid-ranger is on sale at all-time high discounts





This one has no expiration date listed, with the world's largest smartphone vendor merely advertising it as a "limited time offer" running "while supplies last" on the company's official US website. Normally priced at $349.99, the sleek 6.4-inch A50 can be purchased for only $274.99 at the time of this writing either in a single upfront payment or 24 monthly installments of $11.46 a pop.













Best Buy also charges the same reduced price for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 with absolutely no strings attached, but if you don't have a problem meeting a key requirement, you can actually save even more money ahead of the always expensive holidays. Namely, an upfront AT&T activation will bring the respectable mid-ranger down another 50 bucks to $224.99, while Sprint subscribers are looking at spending $174.99 with a new line of service or new account altogether, a price point hiked to $224.99 for upgrading customers of the "Now Network."



