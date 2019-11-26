Samsung's excellent Galaxy A50 mid-ranger is on sale at all-time high discounts
This one has no expiration date listed, with the world's largest smartphone vendor merely advertising it as a "limited time offer" running "while supplies last" on the company's official US website. Normally priced at $349.99, the sleek 6.4-inch A50 can be purchased for only $274.99 at the time of this writing either in a single upfront payment or 24 monthly installments of $11.46 a pop.
Check out the deals at Samsung and Best Buy
Best Buy also charges the same reduced price for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 with absolutely no strings attached, but if you don't have a problem meeting a key requirement, you can actually save even more money ahead of the always expensive holidays. Namely, an upfront AT&T activation will bring the respectable mid-ranger down another 50 bucks to $224.99, while Sprint subscribers are looking at spending $174.99 with a new line of service or new account altogether, a price point hiked to $224.99 for upgrading customers of the "Now Network."
Compared to a flood of recent deals on the A50's Motorola and Google-made rivals, these discounts may not seem very drastic, but they're by far the best we've seen offered on an unlocked variant commercially released just a couple of months back in the US. Besides, the quality/price ratio looked pretty robust at 350 bucks too, with a beautiful and large Super AMOLED display sporting a discreet notch included, as well as a reasonably powerful Exynos 9610 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, versatile triple rear-facing camera setup, generous 4,000mAh battery, and yes, even a headphone jack on deck.
