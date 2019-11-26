Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung's excellent Galaxy A50 mid-ranger is on sale at all-time high discounts

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Nov 26, 2019, 5:31 AM
We've already extensively covered Samsung's top-notch Black Friday deals on everything from super-high-end smartphones to smartwatches, activity trackers, and tablets, but surprise, surprise, the company appears to have quietly kicked off a holiday promotion on the mid-range Galaxy A50 handset as well.

This one has no expiration date listed, with the world's largest smartphone vendor merely advertising it as a "limited time offer" running "while supplies last" on the company's official US website. Normally priced at $349.99, the sleek 6.4-inch A50 can be purchased for only $274.99 at the time of this writing either in a single upfront payment or 24 monthly installments of $11.46 a pop.

Best Buy also charges the same reduced price for an unlocked Samsung Galaxy A50 with absolutely no strings attached, but if you don't have a problem meeting a key requirement, you can actually save even more money ahead of the always expensive holidays. Namely, an upfront AT&T activation will bring the respectable mid-ranger down another 50 bucks to $224.99, while Sprint subscribers are looking at spending $174.99 with a new line of service or new account altogether, a price point hiked to $224.99 for upgrading customers of the "Now Network."

Compared to a flood of recent deals on the A50's Motorola and Google-made rivals, these discounts may not seem very drastic, but they're by far the best we've seen offered on an unlocked variant commercially released just a couple of months back in the US. Besides, the quality/price ratio looked pretty robust at 350 bucks too, with a beautiful and large Super AMOLED display sporting a discreet notch included, as well as a reasonably powerful Exynos 9610 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, versatile triple rear-facing camera setup, generous 4,000mAh battery, and yes, even a headphone jack on deck.

