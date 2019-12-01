Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ scores new all-time high discount with no strings attached
Check out the 256GB and 512GB deals here
These are pretty much unbeatable this holiday season, mind you, allowing you to pick up the unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ for as little as $699.99. You don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever to score that massive $400 discount, which also applies to a 512GB variant normally available at $1,199.99.
That's right, $799.99 is enough to hook you up with a digital hoarding-friendly configuration of the 6.8-inch monster in a single black paint job, while 700 bucks will get you an Aura Glow flavor of the Note 10 Plus capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally.
Since Microsoft is selling these bad boys directly, we're pretty sure they'll include a standard manufacturer's warranty, shipping nationwide in their original packaging without any sign of damage. The brand-new, unused, and unopened units on sale here should be compatible with all major (and minor) US networks, but you may have to hurry if you want to activate a very reasonably priced Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on a GSM or CDMA carrier before Christmas.
Both heavily marked-down variants are available in a "limited quantity" only, and both are too powerful and gorgeous to turn down at a mind-blowing $400 discount with no questions asked.
