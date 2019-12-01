Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ scores new all-time high discount with no strings attached

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 01, 2019, 7:18 AM
Taking a page from the playbook of major US retailers like Target, Microsoft appears to have kicked off its own Cyber Monday sale a day early, offering decent discounts on Surface laptops and hybrids, as well as a bunch of third-party products including PCs and smartphones. But while attractive, most of these deals are simply extensions of the company's Black Friday promotions, as is the case for Galaxy S10 and Note 10-series handsets sold at $200 off their list prices.

Of course, the same Samsung mobile powerhouses are available directly from their makers with free Galaxy Buds added on top of the outright $200 discount, not to mention how much more you can save by trading in an eligible device or signing up for a monthly installment plan at a qualifying carrier. But if you don't want so many strings attached to your hot new high-end phone, Microsoft is also running a couple of covert deals on eBay.

These are pretty much unbeatable this holiday season, mind you, allowing you to pick up the unlocked Galaxy Note 10+ for as little as $699.99. You don't need to jump through any hoops whatsoever to score that massive $400 discount, which also applies to a 512GB variant normally available at $1,199.99. 

That's right, $799.99 is enough to hook you up with a digital hoarding-friendly configuration of the 6.8-inch monster in a single black paint job, while 700 bucks will get you an Aura Glow flavor of the Note 10 Plus capable of accommodating 256 gigs of data internally.

Since Microsoft is selling these bad boys directly, we're pretty sure they'll include a standard manufacturer's warranty, shipping nationwide in their original packaging without any sign of damage. The brand-new, unused, and unopened units on sale here should be compatible with all major (and minor) US networks, but you may have to hurry if you want to activate a very reasonably priced Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ on a GSM or CDMA carrier before Christmas. 

Both heavily marked-down variants are available in a "limited quantity" only, and both are too powerful and gorgeous to turn down at a mind-blowing $400 discount with no questions asked.

