Black Friday 2019 deal spotlight: Samsung has a killer Galaxy S10 bargain!
In particular, you can get the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 starting from $339.99 with qualifying trade-in, which is a $560 discount over the regular price tag of $899.99. Meanwhile, the 512GB Galaxy S10 can be yours for $589.99, which is yet another cool $560 discount over the regular price of $1149.99.
You also get a pair of free Galaxy Buds with any of the aforementioned phone combos. That certainly makes this deal even more awesome!
This deal will be available through December 1, but supplies might be limited, so don't make your mind for too long or you might just miss it.
