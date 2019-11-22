Click here for the best Black Friday deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Black Friday 2019 deal spotlight: Samsung has a killer Galaxy S10 bargain!

Peter Kostadinov   /  Nov 22, 2019
Black Friday 2019 deal spotlight: Samsung has a killer Galaxy S10 bargain!
Black Friday is technically not upon us just yet, but it actually is, as the triple-A deals have already started rolling in big-time. One of the absolutely best deals this Black Friday definitely goes to Samsung, which is really killing it with the discounts this year. 

In particular, you can get the 128GB Samsung Galaxy S10 starting from $339.99 with qualifying trade-in, which is a $560 discount over the regular price tag of $899.99. Meanwhile, the 512GB Galaxy S10 can be yours for $589.99, which is yet another cool $560 discount over the regular price of $1149.99. 

The 128GB phone can be had in Prism White, Prism Blue, Flamingo Pink, and Prism Black, while the 512GB version is only available in Prism Black. 

You also get a pair of free Galaxy Buds with any of the aforementioned phone combos. That certainly makes this deal even more awesome!

This deal will be available through December 1, but supplies might be limited, so don't make your mind for too long or you might just miss it.

