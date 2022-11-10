Verizon's early Black Friday deals include free phones, free tablets, free watches, and free buds





We're not just talking phones here, mind you, but also tablets, smartwatches, and even true wireless earbuds, which you can bundle with (relative) ease between today and November 23... under certain conditions.

Free phone + free tablet + free smartwatch + free earbuds New Line or Upgrade + New Line + New Line, Select Unlimited Plan and Trade-In Required $1650 off (100%) $0 $1650 Buy at Verizon





Since November 23 happens to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving, we can safely assume that Big Red has something special in the pipeline for this year's actual Black Friday "holiday" as well on or right before November 25.





Of course, there are no guarantees that what's coming in two weeks will better fit your Christmas needs (and budget), so let's focus on exactly how you can get all the aforementioned free stuff right now.





The first (predictable) step is to add a new line or upgrade an existing line of service on a "select" 5G Unlimited plan, followed by an even more predictable (and, for many, annoying) trade-in of an "eligible" phone, and then a choice between the following handsets:





Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S22 (128GB)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G UW

Google Pixel 7 Pro (128GB)

Google Pixel 7 (128GB)

Google Pixel 6a

Motorola Edge 5G UW (128GB)



While you can qualify for "up to" a $999.99 discount on all of those Android smartphones, each of which will go down to as little as... $0 if you play your cards right, the exact value of your promo credit depends on the specific device you're looking to offload on the largest wireless service provider in the US.





Big Red will take all kinds of new and old phones off your hands, ranging from the likes of the iPhone 7, 8, XR, XS, Samsung Galaxy S7, S8, S9, Note 8, and Note 9 to the iPhone 11, 12, 13, Galaxy S21, and S22, but of course, only the latest and greatest models on that list can bring you the highest discounts (in the form of monthly bill credits) towards even newer and greater devices.





The undeniably great thing about this massive promotional campaign is that damaged phones qualify for the same exact trade-in credits as their fully functional counterparts as long as the battery is intact, not swelling, leaking, or "too hot to touch."





Moving to the second level of Verizon 's early Black Friday 2022 sale, you can get one of just two gratis smartwatches to pair with your new free phone:





Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Orbic Smart Wrist



Three tablets are on this same second level, allowing you to save another 200 bucks on top of the $250 slashed off the list prices of the two smartwatches above and the $1,000 you can keep in your pocket when "buying" a new phone:





Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

TCL Tab 8

TCL Tab Disney Edition



Your free smartwatch and free tablet, mind you, will each require a new line on an "eligible" plan, and while you're free (pun intended) to get both if you want, you can also settle for one of the two types of devices and complete your set of complimentary gadgets with a nice pair of true wireless earbuds from the following list:





JBL Live Free NC+ TWS

Google Pixel Buds Pro

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro



For this final item, you obviously don't need another service line, monthly installment plan, or bill credits, making your next buds the only "true" Christmas gift Verizon is currently offering with no strings attached.