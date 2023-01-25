Samsung's Android 13 train is now stopping in two more US stations





Of course, no one's complaining of the absolutely stellar software support work currently being done by the world's top smartphone manufacturer and number two tablet vendor, even if its Android 13 rollouts are not quite as fast in some markets as they are in others.









The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update is especially important for the older and humbler Galaxy A51 , which was commercially released in late 2019 with Android 10 pre-installed, meaning this is almost definitely the mid-ranger's end of the software support road in terms of major OS promotions.





The same may or may not be true for the high-end (ish) S20 Fan Edition , which saw daylight in the fall of 2020 running the exact same Android 10 version out the box. The Snapdragon 865-powered handset was guaranteed "at least" three big updates, and seeing how Samsung is constantly improving its policies and often over-delivering on its software promises, a fourth leap to Android 14 around this time next year is likely within the realm of possibility.





Meanwhile, you should obviously enjoy the absolutely massive new collection of add-ons, UI tweaks, performance, enhancements, and security patches gradually making their way over-the-air to your US unlocked Galaxy S20 FE 5G and Galaxy A51 4G units across the nation.





We can't exactly highlight any life-changing new features included in this update, but a large group of small improvements can often make a world of difference. We can't exactly highlight any life-changing new features included in this update, but a large group of small improvements can often make a world of difference.



