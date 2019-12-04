2020 5G Apple iPhones will be missing an important Qualcomm component
At the beginning of this year, the thought that Qualcomm would make the Apple iPhone, or any Apple product, a priority seemed laughable. Both companies were scheduled to appear in court as adversaries a number of times. The chipmaker was peeved at Apple because after it paid the company huge bonuses for being the exclusive modem chip supplier for the iPhone, Apple gave away half of that business to Intel starting with the iPhone 7. It also was angry because Apple complained about Qualcomm's alleged anti-competitive business practices in front of the Korean FTC.
Apple won't be using Qualcomm's RF front end until the 2021 iPhones are manufactured
But you can't cry over spilled milk and besides, both parties are to blame for the mismatch in timing that prevents Apple from using Qualcomm's RF front end system in 2020. As Amon said, "We have a multi-year agreement with [Apple.] It's not one, it's not two, it's multi-year for our Snapdragon modem. We're setting no expectations on front end, especially because we engaged it very late." Qualcomm's president added, "We re-engaged probably later than both of us would like, and I think we've been working together to try to get as much as possible done, and take as much possible advantage of what they've done before so that we can actually launch a phone on schedule with 5G. We're very happy with the progress we're making, and I expect that they're going to have a great device."
Eventually, Apple plans on designing its own 5G modem chips; this year, it purchased the Intel unit that develops smartphone modem chips for a cool $1 billion. While Qualcomm is working hard to get the 5G iPhone out the door, Apple won't equip its handsets with the optimal solution (Snapdragon 5G modem chip + Qualcomm's RF front end) until 2021 at the earliest.
2 Comments
1. Vokilam
Posts: 1376; Member since: Mar 15, 2018
posted on 20 min ago 0
2. User123456789
Posts: 1160; Member since: Feb 22, 2019
posted on 4 min ago 0
PhoneArena Comments Rules
A discussion is a place, where people can voice their opinion, no matter if it is positive, neutral or negative. However, when posting, one must stay true to the topic, and not just share some random thoughts, which are not directly related to the matter.
Things that are NOT allowed:
Moderation is done by humans. We try to be as objective as possible and moderate with zero bias. If you think a post should be moderated - please, report it.
Have a question about the rules or why you have been moderated/limited/banned? Please, contact us.
Comments Options
Report Post
Send a warning to post author
Send a warning to Selected user. The user has 0 warnings currently.
Ban user and delete all posts
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):