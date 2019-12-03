Motorola teases return to flagship market with Snapdragon 865-backed 5G phone
The Motorola Moto Z4
Motorola exited the premium smartphone segment in 2018 following a disastrous Moto Z2 Force launch the previous year. But now that it’s been profitable for five consecutive quarters, the company feels like it’s time to give it another shot.
Motorola hopes these offerings will reinvigorate its place "in the premium flagship segment," although for the time being the efforts will be led by the foldable Motorola Razr. More information about the upcoming 5G smartphones will follow in “early 2020,” meaning it could choose to officially introduce some of them at MWC 2020 in late February or perhaps at a standalone event. Regardless, it’s certainly exciting times for the company and the segment.
In recent years the flagship market has been dominated by the likes of Apple, Samsung, and Huawei as companies including LG, Sony, and HTC have declined. But the permanent return of Motorola could bring some much-needed competition to the segment, especially in the United States.
1 Comment
1. Asuveroz
Posts: 7; Member since: Nov 19, 2018
posted on 45 min ago 0
