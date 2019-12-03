Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
Motorola Android 5G

Motorola teases return to flagship market with Snapdragon 865-backed 5G phone

Joshua Swingle by Joshua Swingle   /  Dec 03, 2019, 3:04 PM
Motorola teases return to flagship market with Snapdragon 865-backed 5G phone
The Motorola Moto Z4

Motorola exited the premium smartphone segment in 2018 following a disastrous Moto Z2 Force launch the previous year. But now that it’s been profitable for five consecutive quarters, the company feels like it’s time to give it another shot.

Speaking at Qualcomm's annual Snapdragon Summit in Maui, the Lenovo-owned company revealed plans to lead "the 5G era" with a range of smartphones. Some of these will be driven by the newly announced Snapdragon 765 platform while others will make use of the flagship Snapdragon 865 chipset that'll be unveiled in its entirety tomorrow.

Motorola hopes these offerings will reinvigorate its place "in the premium flagship segment," although for the time being the efforts will be led by the foldable Motorola Razr. More information about the upcoming 5G smartphones will follow in “early 2020,” meaning it could choose to officially introduce some of them at MWC 2020 in late February or perhaps at a standalone event. Regardless, it’s certainly exciting times for the company and the segment.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

1 Comment

Asuveroz
Reply

1. Asuveroz

Posts: 7; Member since: Nov 19, 2018

Awesome news!

posted on 45 min ago

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Featured stories

Samsung-Galaxy-S10-Lite-A91-renders-leak
Here's what the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite might look
Apple-Music-Awards-live-stream-Billie-Eilish
Here's how to watch Apple's first Music Awards winner show live
samsung-motorola-razr-foldable-rival-price-release-rumor
Samsung's imminent Motorola Razr rival might be a lot cheaper than you expect
Samsungs-2020-Galaxy-phone-design-may-be-all-about-Premium-Hole-displays
Samsung's 2020 Galaxy phone design may be all about Premium Hole displays
Apple-iPad-Pro-mini-LED-display-Q3-2020
iPad Pro with revolutionary display tech, faster chipset could debut in Q3 2020
T-Mobile-launches-its-nationwide-5G-network
T-Mobile launches its 5G nationwide network, but you can't use it until Friday
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free
Best-T-Mobile-Cyber-Monday-deals-free-iPhone-8-discounted-new-iPad-and-much-more
Best T-Mobile Cyber Monday deals: free iPhone 8, discounted new iPad, and much more

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.