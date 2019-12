Get T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 for free

Given that T-Mobile's 5G network goes live on Friday, once you get the Note 10+ 5G from the carrier, you'll be at the absolute bleeding edge of mobile technology.





You'll have the most advanced handset of the world's largest phone manufacturer on what is shaping up to be America's largest 5G network from the get-go, and with the latest Android version at that. Bazinga, as Sheldon Cooper likes to say.





You’ll have to excuse our Nationwide 5G map. It gets a little excited sometimes. The largest Nationwide 5G is here! pic.twitter.com/0LUBZE5wBQ — T-Mobile (@TMobile) December 2, 2019

Not only that, but T-Mobile is also offering a BOGO deal on the Note 10+ 5G model, so you can essentially get two for the price of one when adding a new line, making your hookup to America's widest 5G network even sweeter.



While you are patiently waiting on carriers to deliver the Android 10 and OneUI 2.0 goodies to your Galaxy S10 or Note 10 series, a sneak T-Mobile attack put a stake in the heart of Android fragmentation by issuing one of its first 5G-equipped phones, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G , with Android 10 on board