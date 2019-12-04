Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Sprint Samsung Android Deals

Get T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 for free

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Dec 04, 2019, 4:39 AM
Get T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 for free
While you are patiently waiting on carriers to deliver the Android 10 and OneUI 2.0 goodies to your Galaxy S10 or Note 10 series, a sneak T-Mobile attack put a stake in the heart of Android fragmentation by issuing one of its first 5G-equipped phones, the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G, with Android 10 on board.

Given that T-Mobile's 5G network goes live on Friday, once you get the Note 10+ 5G from the carrier, you'll be at the absolute bleeding edge of mobile technology. 

You'll have the most advanced handset of the world's largest phone manufacturer on what is shaping up to be America's largest 5G network from the get-go, and with the latest Android version at that. Bazinga, as Sheldon Cooper likes to say.

 

Not only that, but T-Mobile is also offering a BOGO deal on the Note 10+ 5G model, so you can essentially get two for the price of one when adding a new line, making your hookup to America's widest 5G network even sweeter.

Related phones

Galaxy Note 10+ 5G
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ 5G OS: Android 9.0 Pie View Full specs
  • Display 6.8" 1440 x 3040 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP / 10 MP front
  • Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, Octa-core, 2840 MHz
  • Storage 256 GB + microSDXC
  • Battery 4300 mAh

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

t-mobile-tuesdays-december-10-free-touchscreen-gloves-more
Get ready for the cold weather with T-Mobile's next sweet freebie
-50%
T-Mobile-Note-10-5G-Android-10-bogo-deal
Get T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 for free
bose-quietcomfort-20-noise-cancelling-headphones-ebay-deal
Expires in - 4d 8hSnub the wireless audio trend with these massively discounted Bose QuietComfort 20 headphones
Deal-Samsung-Galaxy-Tab-S3-250-off-Amazon
The top-tier Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 gets a massive $250 discount on Amazon
-$700
google-pixel-3-xl-best-buy-deal-sprint
Here's how you can get the Google Pixel 3 XL for a measly $230 or so
-$350
amazon-deal-samsung-galaxy-note-9-unlocked
Amazon's '12 Days of Deals' kick off with generous Galaxy Note 9 discounts

Popular stories

State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
Galaxy-S11s-refined-Premium-Hole-Infinity-design-leaks
Galaxy S11's refined Premium Hole Infinity design leaks
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you
RCS-vulnerabilities-can-help-a-hacker-take-control-of-your-bank-account
RCS vulnerabilities can help a hacker take control of your bank account

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.