Get T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 for free
Given that T-Mobile's 5G network goes live on Friday, once you get the Note 10+ 5G from the carrier, you'll be at the absolute bleeding edge of mobile technology.
You'll have the most advanced handset of the world's largest phone manufacturer on what is shaping up to be America's largest 5G network from the get-go, and with the latest Android version at that. Bazinga, as Sheldon Cooper likes to say.
You’ll have to excuse our Nationwide 5G map. It gets a little excited sometimes. The largest Nationwide 5G is here! pic.twitter.com/0LUBZE5wBQ— T-Mobile (@TMobile) December 2, 2019
Not only that, but T-Mobile is also offering a BOGO deal on the Note 10+ 5G model, so you can essentially get two for the price of one when adding a new line, making your hookup to America's widest 5G network even sweeter.
