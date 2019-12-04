Get T-Mobile's Note 10+ 5G with Android 10 for free





Given that T-Mobile's 5G network goes live on Friday, once you get the Note 10+ 5G from the carrier, you'll be at the absolute bleeding edge of mobile technology.





You'll have the most advanced handset of the world's largest phone manufacturer on what is shaping up to be America's largest 5G network from the get-go, and with the latest Android version at that. Bazinga, as Sheldon Cooper likes to say.



