Renders pit S25 Ultra against iPhone 16 Pro Max in ultimate battle for the slimness awards

Holding out a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena

Holding off on the iPhone 16 Pro Max to see what Samsung comes out with next year? There’s good news for you if you care about shaving the last possible millimeter off of your phone. Renders provided just now by a notorious Samsung leaker put both companies’ flagships side by side, and Samsung wins.

It won’t change the world but it looks like the S25 Ultra will beat the iPhone by 0.2 mm. This goes hand in hand with reports that the S25 Ultra will be the slimmest Ultra phone yet. Of course, at such minimal differences it’s more down to the operating system, apps and hardware that really make a phone. But it’s still nice to know your phone wins by just that extra little bit.


Apple’s newest flagship is already out, though pre-orders are getting pushed back all the way to October. However, the iPhone 16 reveal was perhaps the most boring Apple event ever. There just doesn’t seem to be enough new features that warrant an upgrade. Especially because the most promising one — Apple Intelligence — won’t even finish rolling out in full until some time next year.

Video Thumbnail
Apple Intelligence promises a lot, but can it deliver? | Video credit — Apple

The S25 Ultra on the other hand, though likely a marginal upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will at least launch as a complete product. Galaxy AI is here and it’s quite good, whereas Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman currently thinks that Apple Intelligence is underwhelming.

The only thing I personally disapprove of is that the S25 Ultra is reportedly reverting to round edges. Will it be more comfortable to hold? Absolutely. But will it lose that really cool look Samsung’s flagships have had for the past few years? Unfortunately, yes.

No matter how slim these phones are, though, they’re undoubtedly going to be some of the best phones worth buying today. All that remains is choosing a side: green bubble or blue bubble?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless