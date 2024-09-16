Renders pit S25 Ultra against iPhone 16 Pro Max in ultimate battle for the slimness awards
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Holding off on the iPhone 16 Pro Max to see what Samsung comes out with next year? There’s good news for you if you care about shaving the last possible millimeter off of your phone. Renders provided just now by a notorious Samsung leaker put both companies’ flagships side by side, and Samsung wins.
It won’t change the world but it looks like the S25 Ultra will beat the iPhone by 0.2 mm. This goes hand in hand with reports that the S25 Ultra will be the slimmest Ultra phone yet. Of course, at such minimal differences it’s more down to the operating system, apps and hardware that really make a phone. But it’s still nice to know your phone wins by just that extra little bit.
S25 Ultra vs iPhone 16 Pro Max— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 17, 2024
Samsung narrowed it by 0.2mm bezel. This time, Samsung won a little more. pic.twitter.com/7GD9Nu1niL
Apple’s newest flagship is already out, though pre-orders are getting pushed back all the way to October. However, the iPhone 16 reveal was perhaps the most boring Apple event ever. There just doesn’t seem to be enough new features that warrant an upgrade. Especially because the most promising one — Apple Intelligence — won’t even finish rolling out in full until some time next year.
Apple Intelligence promises a lot, but can it deliver? | Video credit — Apple
The S25 Ultra on the other hand, though likely a marginal upgrade over the Galaxy S24 Ultra, will at least launch as a complete product. Galaxy AI is here and it’s quite good, whereas Bloomberg’s industry insider Mark Gurman currently thinks that Apple Intelligence is underwhelming.
The only thing I personally disapprove of is that the S25 Ultra is reportedly reverting to round edges. Will it be more comfortable to hold? Absolutely. But will it lose that really cool look Samsung’s flagships have had for the past few years? Unfortunately, yes.
No matter how slim these phones are, though, they’re undoubtedly going to be some of the best phones worth buying today. All that remains is choosing a side: green bubble or blue bubble?
