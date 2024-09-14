Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra render leaks: thinner, lighter and rounder
*Header image is referential and showcases the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Now that the iPhone 16 has been officially announced, famous tech leakers are turning their attention towards Samsung’s upcoming flagship. Renowned for their accurate leaks of Samsung products, Ice Universe has now provided renders directly comparing Galaxy S25 Ultra with its predecessor.
According to the renders the new phone will be going back to having rounded corners, though not nearly as much as the iPhone. I, personally, am a bit disappointed as I absolutely loved Samsung’s rectangular design for the last few years. However, that’s not to say that the new design looks bad. On the contrary, it looks quite sleek.
S24 Ultra vs S25 Ultra This is the most direct contrast. The S25U has removed the thick and heavy metal middle frame, which makes it look thinner and lighter. pic.twitter.com/t3G0xBdcVY— ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 15, 2024
By removing the metal frame in the middle Samsung has somehow succeeded in making their newest phone look even thinner, and it actually is according to previous leaks. Which is something I wasn’t desperately excited about either: hoping for a better battery on the S25 Ultra instead.
It will probably weigh less too, though we can’t be certain about that yet. And, even though it will either be the same size or slightly larger than its predecessor, the newer phone actually looks smaller because of the omission of the metal frame and sharper corners.
I love the sharp corners on the S24 Ultra. | Image credit — PhoneArena
What gives these leaked renders even more credence is the fact that similar leaks have happened recently by another very trustworthy source. Those leaked S25 Ultra renders also showed a phone with round edges.
In addition to being thinner and lighter, I think we can reasonably expect a somewhat faster processor, much like every annual upgrade. There have been leaks about the cameras on S25 Ultra as well, with rumors that those might be the only real upgrade. The bigger selling point will most likely be Galaxy AI, similar to how the iPhone 16 is primarily about Apple Intelligence. Though, much like the iPhone, previous Samsung phones also have AI.
Samsung’s new phones are still a few months away and I doubt they’ll be a significant enough upgrade to wait on. Today’s S24 lineup includes some of the best phones worth buying today, and if you’re in the market for a Samsung, go ahead and get one.
