Leaks claim Galaxy S25 Ultra is slimmest to date, but wouldn’t a better battery be more ultra?





Let me join in the fun.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra size announced：

162.8mm x 77.6mm x 8.2mm — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) September 7, 2024



The Ultra phones from Samsung are supposed to be at the top of the food chain. What do people complain about more, battery life or 0.4 mm of thickness? I would pick a slightly bulkier phone any day of the week if it means an extra hour or two of usage. And it just makes me wonder why phone manufacturers keep focusing on thickness instead of practicality.













I’m glad AI has appeared on the field just because manufacturers are marketing something new. Suddenly Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI and Gemini are the new big talking points. Though if you don’t really care about that, the



We’ve almost perfected displays and cameras and all that other cool stuff. What I’m really hoping for now is better battery life and faster charging. That’s what modern gadgets really need, especially VR devices that have begun taking off recently.



I’m certain the This trend also reminds me of the camera craze for smartphones. Granted, cameras mean a lot to many consumers. But it came to a point where that’s the only thing manufacturers were boasting about each year. And that made phone announcements quite boring for a few years.I’m glad AI has appeared on the field just because manufacturers are marketing something new. Suddenly Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI and Gemini are the new big talking points. Though if you don’t really care about that, the iPhone 16 is supposedly going to be the best video camera Apple has ever made We’ve almost perfected displays and cameras and all that other cool stuff. What I’m really hoping for now is better battery life and faster charging. That’s what modern gadgets really need, especially VR devices that have begun taking off recently.I’m certain the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be one of the best phones worth buying today . I just wish it also focused more on improving its battery instead of just giving us more of the same incremental upgrades we see each year.