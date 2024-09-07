30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Leaks claim Galaxy S25 Ultra is slimmest to date, but wouldn’t a better battery be more ultra?

By
2comments
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra backside
A few days ago a very reliable leaker claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16 Pro Max would be very similar. Now the same source has provided the exact dimensions of the S25 Ultra which suggest it’s going to be the slimmest Ultra phone Samsung has ever made.

At just 8.2 mm of reported thickness — compared to 8.6 mm of the S24 Ultra — Samsung is continuing its trend of slimming down its phones. But why? Surely such a tiny change will be indistinguishable for the average consumer. Wouldn’t this have served better as more space for a bigger battery?


The Ultra phones from Samsung are supposed to be at the top of the food chain. What do people complain about more, battery life or 0.4 mm of thickness? I would pick a slightly bulkier phone any day of the week if it means an extra hour or two of usage. And it just makes me wonder why phone manufacturers keep focusing on thickness instead of practicality.

This is fine, Samsung. | Image credit — PhoneArena
This is fine, Samsung. | Image credit — PhoneArena

This trend also reminds me of the camera craze for smartphones. Granted, cameras mean a lot to many consumers. But it came to a point where that’s the only thing manufacturers were boasting about each year. And that made phone announcements quite boring for a few years.

I’m glad AI has appeared on the field just because manufacturers are marketing something new. Suddenly Apple Intelligence, Galaxy AI and Gemini are the new big talking points. Though if you don’t really care about that, the iPhone 16 is supposedly going to be the best video camera Apple has ever made.

We’ve almost perfected displays and cameras and all that other cool stuff. What I’m really hoping for now is better battery life and faster charging. That’s what modern gadgets really need, especially VR devices that have begun taking off recently.

I’m certain the Galaxy S25 Ultra will be one of the best phones worth buying today. I just wish it also focused more on improving its battery instead of just giving us more of the same incremental upgrades we see each year.
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

