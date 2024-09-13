Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders are now pushed out to mid October

iOS Apple
All four color options, the back, and the front of the iPhone 16 Pro are lined up on a table.
The race is on. Apple started taking pre-orders today for the iPhone 16 series and in the U.S. the original September 20th delivery dates are in the rear-view mirror for some models. Some pre-ordering an iPhone 16 series handset will now have to wait up to nearly a month longer than they had hoped to in order to receive their new iPhone. But this isn't such bad news for those buying one of the new phones in order to use Apple Intelligence. The iOS 18.1 release that will contain some AI features won't be disseminated until sometime in October anyway. 

I've already installed the iOS 18.1 Beta on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and as cool as some of the AI features are, some of the best Apple Intelligence functionality, such as the ChatGPT integration for Siri, won't be coming until later. At this stage, I would not use Apple Intelligence as a reason to upgrade to a new iPhone 16 model.

Based on the latest delivery dates for U.S. pre-orders that we've taken from Apple's website, we can say that most new pre-orders for the non-Pro iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are still slated to arrive on September 20th. We've also been able to conclude that Teal seems to be a popular color for iPhone 16 buyers.

Teal has been a popular color option for iPhone 16 buyers. | Image credit-Apple

Here are some of the models that are now showing a delivery date in the U.S. beyond the original September 20th arrival date :

iPhone 16


  • 256 GB Teal latest delivery date: September 30-October 7.
  • 512 GB Teal latest delivery date: September 25-September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro


  • 128 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.
  • 256 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: September 30-October 2.
  • 256 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.
  • 256 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.
  • 512 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: September 30-October 2.
  • 512 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.
  • 512 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.

iPhone 16 Pro Max


  • 256 GB Desert Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 256 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 256 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 256 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 512 GB Desert Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 512 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 512 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 512 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 1 TB Desert Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 1 TB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 1 TB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.
  • 1 TB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

If you just can't wait for your color to be shipped to you, on September 20th you can saunter into an Apple Store near you and they just might have the color and configuration that you want in stock. Also, there are various deals available from carriers and retailers.
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

