iPhone 16 Pro Max pre-orders are now pushed out to mid October

iPhone 16 series handset will now have to wait up to nearly a month longer than they had hoped to in order to receive their new iPhone. But this isn't such bad news for those buying one of the new phones in order to use Apple Intelligence. The iOS 18.1 release that will contain some AI features won't be disseminated until sometime in October anyway.





iOS 18 .1 Beta on my iPhone 16 model.

I've already installed the.1 Beta on my iPhone 15 Pro Max and as cool as some of the AI features are, some of the best Apple Intelligence functionality, such as the ChatGPT integration for Siri, won't be coming until later. At this stage, I would not use Apple Intelligence as a reason to upgrade to a newmodel.

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are still slated to arrive on September 20th. We've also been able to conclude that Teal seems to be a popular color for iPhone 16 buyers. Based on the latest delivery dates for U.S. pre-orders that we've taken from Apple's website , we can say that most new pre-orders for the non-ProandPlus are still slated to arrive on September 20th. We've also been able to conclude that Teal seems to be a popular color forbuyers.









Here are some of the models that are now showing a delivery date in the U.S. beyond the original September 20th arrival date :





iPhone 16





256 GB Teal latest delivery date: September 30-October 7.

512 GB Teal latest delivery date: September 25-September 20.





iPhone 16 Pro





128 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.

256 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: September 30-October 2.

256 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.

256 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.

512 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: September 30-October 2.

512 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.

512 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 2-October 7.

iPhone 16 Pro Max





256 GB Desert Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

256 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

256 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

256 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

512 GB Desert Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

512 GB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

512 GB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

512 GB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

1 TB Desert Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

1 TB Natural Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

1 TB White Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.

1 TB Black Titanium latest delivery date: October 7-October 14.