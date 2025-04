Every angle, every color! Razr (2025) series has nothing left to hide after biggest leak yet

The Razr (2025) should be available in these three colors.

Just yesterday, we got a fresh batch of images of the upcoming Razr Plus (2025) , also known globally as the Razr 60 Ultra. And if you thought we’d already seen it all – think again. A massive new leak just dropped , showing off the entire Razr (2025) lineup from every angle and in every color you can expect.As the leaks have hinted before, the overall design isn’t changing much this year. But both the regular and the premium models are getting a splash of new color options to keep things interesting.