Every angle, every color! Razr (2025) series has nothing left to hide after biggest leak yet
Just yesterday, we got a fresh batch of images of the upcoming Razr Plus (2025), also known globally as the Razr 60 Ultra. And if you thought we’d already seen it all – think again. A massive new leak just dropped, showing off the entire Razr (2025) lineup from every angle and in every color you can expect.
Aside from that new button, the Razr 60 Ultra, aka Razr Plus (2025), sticks to the familiar layout. It is expected to pack a 4-inch cover screen wrapping around the dual cameras and inside, you will likely get the same 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display as before.
The standard Razr (2025) has also popped up in this leak, flaunting some vibrant Pantone colors: Gibraltar Sea, Lightest Sky and Spring Bud – all of which line up with what we have seen before.
Battery life is also getting a welcome upgrade – both could pack 4,500mAh cells, which is a notable jump from the 4,000mAh battery in the current Razr and in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6, actually. If Samsung doesn’t bump up the battery in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, Motorola could easily take the lead on battery life.
The new Razr lineup is expected to drop earlier than usual this year, but Motorola is keeping quiet on the launch date for now. A price hike seems likely – at least in Europe. Whether that will be the case in the US, too, is still up in the air.
As the leaks have hinted before, the overall design isn’t changing much this year. But both the regular and the premium models are getting a splash of new color options to keep things interesting.
The Razr Plus (2025) in red, green and with a wood-textured finish.
The higher-end Razr Plus (2025), which is rumored to finally go all-in on flagship power with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, was spotted in three slick finishes – red, green and a wood-textured one. And based on earlier leaks, a pink variant might also be in the works, rounding out the palette.
The high end Plus model in the colors mentioned above.
Like I mentioned earlier, the design of the Razr 60 Ultra isn’t changing much – but there is one new addition worth talking about: a mysterious button on the left side. We’re not sure what it does just yet, but it might be tied to Motorola’s Moto AI assistant or could even be customizable for launching other apps. Either way, it fits right in with what other phone makers are doing lately.
Apple added the Action Button to the iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16 series, letting users assign it to specific functions. Nothing launched its Essential Key on the Phone (3a) Pro, which opens up a new AI-powered space for keeping notes and ideas. And OnePlus is rumored to be replacing its classic alert slider with a programmable button on the upcoming OnePlus 14. So yeah, customizable buttons are kind of becoming a flagship must-have.
The Razr (2025) should be available in these three colors.
Under the hood, the regular Razr is expected to be powered by the Dimensity 7400X – solid enough for a mid-ranger. Its cover screen won’t stretch from top to bottom like the Plus model’s, but that design change allows Motorola to carry over some of the back panel’s stylish patterns, which actually adds a nice visual twist.
Both the Razr (2025) and Razr Plus (2025) are rumored to offer up to 18 GB of RAM and up to 1 TB of storage, with the Plus model even certified for 2 TB.
