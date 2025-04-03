Guess what? The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) leaks again in brand new images
Later this year – although probably earlier than usual – Motorola will unveil its next-generation foldable phones. The Razr (2025) series, known as the Razr 60 outside the US, is on the way and thanks to numerous leaks, we already have a solid idea of what to expect. High-quality renders have already revealed different color options, including a model with a wooden finish and now, even more images have surfaced.
So far, we’ve got green, pink and red, plus the addition of a model with a wooden back finish, as I mentioned earlier. It is still a bit unclear if that is real wood, like the Nordic Wood on the Moto Edge 50 Ultra, or just a textured material that mimics it. Either way, it looks good and offers an unique design option.
This time, the Razr Plus (2025) will reportedly come in four RAM variants: the familiar 8 GB and 12 GB from last year, plus new options with 16 GB and even 18 GB. Storage choices are just as impressive, ranging from 256 GB to 512 GB, 1 TB and even 2 TB.
A new leak from reliable tipster Evan Blass (subscription required) leaves little to the imagination. The next Razr Plus (2025) is shown off in multiple images, with the phone coming in at least four colors.
The leaked images give a detailed look at the upcoming Razr Plus (2025). | Image credit – Evan Blass
Speaking of design, the Razr Plus (2025) isn’t making any drastic changes – it should be sticking with the same 6.96-inch foldable OLED display and a 4-inch cover screen, just like its predecessor. But under the hood, it is a whole different story.
For starters, Motorola might finally be going all-in on flagship power with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same high-end chip found in top-tier Android phones like the Galaxy S25 series. And it is not just the processor getting an upgrade – RAM and storage might be getting a serious bump, too.
However, these specs are based on the Chinese versions, so it is still unclear which configurations will be available globally. Personally, I wouldn’t count on seeing the 16 GB/18 GB RAM models or the 2 TB storage option everywhere.
Motorola might also be giving the Razr Plus (2025) a solid battery upgrade. The phone is rumored to pack a dual-cell setup with 1,090mAh and 3,185mAh cells, which adds up to at least 4,275mAh. That likely translates to a typical capacity of around 4,500mAh – a nice jump from the 4,000mAh battery in the current model (and in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6).
Of course, all these upgrades could mean a price increase – at least in Europe. But honestly, even if the price goes up by $100 (which isn’t confirmed), the Razr Plus (2025) could still be the better deal. Especially considering how often Motorola throws out major discounts on its devices.
If Samsung doesn’t bump up the battery in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, Motorola will likely have the upper hand in terms of battery life. But the advantages don’t stop there – charging speeds could be another win for Motorola. The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to support fast 68W wired charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may stick to a much slower 25W.
