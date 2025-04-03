Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Guess what? The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) leaks again in brand new images

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Three Motorola Razr phones in different stages of being unfolded, floating against a white background.
Later this year – although probably earlier than usualMotorola will unveil its next-generation foldable phones. The Razr (2025) series, known as the Razr 60 outside the US, is on the way and thanks to numerous leaks, we already have a solid idea of what to expect. High-quality renders have already revealed different color options, including a model with a wooden finish and now, even more images have surfaced.

A new leak from reliable tipster Evan Blass (subscription required) leaves little to the imagination. The next Razr Plus (2025) is shown off in multiple images, with the phone coming in at least four colors.

So far, we’ve got green, pink and red, plus the addition of a model with a wooden back finish, as I mentioned earlier. It is still a bit unclear if that is real wood, like the Nordic Wood on the Moto Edge 50 Ultra, or just a textured material that mimics it. Either way, it looks good and offers an unique design option.

The leaked images give a detailed look at the upcoming Razr Plus (2025). | Image credit – Evan Blass

Speaking of design, the Razr Plus (2025) isn’t making any drastic changes – it should be sticking with the same 6.96-inch foldable OLED display and a 4-inch cover screen, just like its predecessor. But under the hood, it is a whole different story.

For starters, Motorola might finally be going all-in on flagship power with the Snapdragon 8 Elite, the same high-end chip found in top-tier Android phones like the Galaxy S25 series. And it is not just the processor getting an upgrade – RAM and storage might be getting a serious bump, too.

This time, the Razr Plus (2025) will reportedly come in four RAM variants: the familiar 8 GB and 12 GB from last year, plus new options with 16 GB and even 18 GB. Storage choices are just as impressive, ranging from 256 GB to 512 GB, 1 TB and even 2 TB. 

However, these specs are based on the Chinese versions, so it is still unclear which configurations will be available globally. Personally, I wouldn’t count on seeing the 16 GB/18 GB RAM models or the 2 TB storage option everywhere.

Recommended Stories
Motorola might also be giving the Razr Plus (2025) a solid battery upgrade. The phone is rumored to pack a dual-cell setup with 1,090mAh and 3,185mAh cells, which adds up to at least 4,275mAh. That likely translates to a typical capacity of around 4,500mAh – a nice jump from the 4,000mAh battery in the current model (and in Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 6).

If Samsung doesn’t bump up the battery in the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 7, Motorola will likely have the upper hand in terms of battery life. But the advantages don’t stop there – charging speeds could be another win for Motorola. The Razr Plus (2025) is rumored to support fast 68W wired charging, while the Galaxy Z Flip 7 may stick to a much slower 25W.

Of course, all these upgrades could mean a price increase – at least in Europe. But honestly, even if the price goes up by $100 (which isn’t confirmed), the Razr Plus (2025) could still be the better deal. Especially considering how often Motorola throws out major discounts on its devices.
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
T-Mobile subscribers will receive their disappointing data breach settlement checks soon
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
AT&T customers are fed up with what they perceive as shady sales practices by authorized resellers
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile is making it harder and harder for customers to hang on to their old, cheap plans
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile email reveals whether your phone is eligible for 90 days of free Starlink satellite service
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile user's Starlink experience has some wondering if carrier chose the wrong partner
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy
T-Mobile users say upgrading in-store is becoming a thing of the past - and not everyone's happy

Latest News

Verizon is taking a page from T-Mobile's controversial 'price lock' book (for a limited time)
Verizon is taking a page from T-Mobile's controversial 'price lock' book (for a limited time)
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Pixel's latest update could mean we're the problem, not Google
Samsung's potential quad-foldable phone might be a step too far
Samsung's potential quad-foldable phone might be a step too far
Sony is back with the Xperia 1 VII, but do we really need it?
Sony is back with the Xperia 1 VII, but do we really need it?
This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will probably cost... if it ever comes out
This is how much the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will probably cost... if it ever comes out
Save $400 on the prestige-worthy 1TB Galaxy Book 5 Pro at Samsung
Save $400 on the prestige-worthy 1TB Galaxy Book 5 Pro at Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless