Guess what? The upcoming Razr Plus (2025) leaks again in brand new images

Later this year – although probably earlier than usual Motorola will unveil its next-generation foldable phones . The Razr (2025) series, known as the Razr 60 outside the US, is on the way and thanks to numerous leaks, we already have a solid idea of what to expect. High-quality renders have already revealed different color options , including a model with a wooden finish and now, even more images have surfaced.A new leak from reliable tipster Evan Blass (subscription required) leaves little to the imagination. The next Razr Plus (2025) is shown off in multiple images, with the phone coming in at least four colors.So far, we’ve got green, pink and red, plus the addition of a model with a wooden back finish, as I mentioned earlier. It is still a bit unclear if that is real wood, like the Nordic Wood on the Moto Edge 50 Ultra, or just a textured material that mimics it. Either way, it looks good and offers an unique design option.