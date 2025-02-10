OnePlus might be eyeing an Apple-like upgrade for its future flagships

Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

The Alert Slider has long been a hallmark of OnePlus and Oppo flagships, allowing users to quickly switch between preset notification profiles like Silent, Vibrate, and Ring. But now, rumors suggest that these brands might be ready to retire the Slider.

Word on the digital street is that OnePlus might replace its iconic Alert Slider with something closer to Apple's new-ish Action Button. In other words, future OnePlus flagships could feature a customizable button similar to the one introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro models and now part of the entire iPhone 16 series.



The iPhone's Action Button is programmable, so you can customize it for various tasks. By default, it mutes the phone, but you can set it to open the camera, activate the flashlight, launch any app, trigger more complex actions through the Shortcuts app, and more.

Likewise, OnePlus's rumored button might also be multi-functional, offering more flexibility. That's great for some, but I bet not everyone will be thrilled. Plenty of people have already shared their disappointment online, and many will likely miss the simplicity of the beloved Alert Slider.

Please, don't do it. That's like the only identity you have left OnePlus.

– User geko95gek on Reddit, February 2025

This isn't the first time OnePlus has ditched the Alert Slider. The company removed it on the OnePlus 10T, citing the need for faster charging, a larger battery, and a better antenna signal. It'll be interesting to see what it will come up with this time.

Overall, if the leak holds up, the OnePlus 13 could be the last flagship to rock the signature Alert Slider – unless, of course, you're into foldables.

The OnePlus Open 2 and Oppo Find N5 are still sticking with the Slider. Oppo just dropped a teaser revealing the Find N5, set to launch on February 20, and yep, the Alert Slider is still front and center. So, don't worry – there are a few more OnePlus and Oppo phones on the way that'll keep the beloved feature around.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer

