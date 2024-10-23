Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

The Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 can be yours for under $200 on Amazon right now

Pixel Watch 2 with a Porcelain active band is placed on a white table.
While it's been out for a couple of months, the Pixel Watch 3 remains with no discounts at Amazon (or other sellers). However, the older but still relevant Pixel Watch 2 is again making headlines in Amazon's deals section, making it a suitable pick for cash-strapped users. Currently, the Bay model with Wi-Fi is 21% off, meaning you can buy it for less than $200.

The Pixel Watch 2 in Bay is 21% off on Amazon

Don't need the latest bells and whistles from Google's wearable technology? Get your hands on the Pixel Watch 2, then! You're in for some savings if you pick the model in Bay with Wi-Fi connectivity at Amazon, too! How so? The model is now 21% off, saving you $53.
$53 off (21%)
Buy at Amazon

Granted, we had a much better deal on this and the LTE versions during this month's Prime Big Deal Days. The event only lasted 48 hours, though, and you might not have had the chance to participate. So, although it's not the best ever, the current deal is definitely worth checking out. After all, Best Buy and Walmart don't have matching promotions at the time of writing.

Exceptionally comfortable to wear, the Google timepiece features a 1.2-inch OLED screen with durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen, as we point out in our Pixel Watch 2 review, handles the troubles of daily wear surprisingly well, resisting scratches and cracks. Looks aside, the smartwatch offers plenty of workout and health tracking features, just like some of the best smartwatches from Samsung and Apple.

In a nutshell, this puppy follows your stress levels throughout the day and tracks steps and other activities. It also monitors sleep, heart rate and temperature (measured overnight)—everything you could want. Still, if you're a hardcore athlete, you might be better off with a Garmin Watch. Those are designed specifically for the active and feature super rich and detailed breakdowns of workouts.

But if you don't want to know every single metric of your activity performance, the Pixel timepiece will be a perfectly suitable option. It may not have a superb battery life—unlike Garmin's timepieces—but its current sub-$200 asking price still makes it a worthwhile option. Get yours and save $53 with Amazon's fantastic deal.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova News and Affiliate Content Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.


Loading Comments...

