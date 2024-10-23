The Wi-Fi Pixel Watch 2 can be yours for under $200 on Amazon right now
While it's been out for a couple of months, the Pixel Watch 3 remains with no discounts at Amazon (or other sellers). However, the older but still relevant Pixel Watch 2 is again making headlines in Amazon's deals section, making it a suitable pick for cash-strapped users. Currently, the Bay model with Wi-Fi is 21% off, meaning you can buy it for less than $200.
Granted, we had a much better deal on this and the LTE versions during this month's Prime Big Deal Days. The event only lasted 48 hours, though, and you might not have had the chance to participate. So, although it's not the best ever, the current deal is definitely worth checking out. After all, Best Buy and Walmart don't have matching promotions at the time of writing.
But if you don't want to know every single metric of your activity performance, the Pixel timepiece will be a perfectly suitable option. It may not have a superb battery life—unlike Garmin's timepieces—but its current sub-$200 asking price still makes it a worthwhile option. Get yours and save $53 with Amazon's fantastic deal.
Exceptionally comfortable to wear, the Google timepiece features a 1.2-inch OLED screen with durable Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The screen, as we point out in our Pixel Watch 2 review, handles the troubles of daily wear surprisingly well, resisting scratches and cracks. Looks aside, the smartwatch offers plenty of workout and health tracking features, just like some of the best smartwatches from Samsung and Apple.
In a nutshell, this puppy follows your stress levels throughout the day and tracks steps and other activities. It also monitors sleep, heart rate and temperature (measured overnight)—everything you could want. Still, if you're a hardcore athlete, you might be better off with a Garmin Watch. Those are designed specifically for the active and feature super rich and detailed breakdowns of workouts.
