At $500 off, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is my top foldable pick right now

Want to buy a premium foldable phone at its best price ever? Now's your chance!

A person sitting on outdoor stairs interacts with the Pixel 9 Pro Fold.
As a savings enthusiast, I'd never pick a foldable phone at full price — and I bet it's not just me. With many top-tier models priced way over $1,600, they're not exactly suitable for users looking to save. But now, Amazon is offering a smashingly good Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo that makes the handset seriously hard to resist. Let me share some details.

Right now, the 512GB variant, which usually costs around $1,920, is going for just under $1,420. That's an epic $500 off its original price and the Google foldable's lowest price ever. If that sounds like a good offer to you, definitely jump on it because Amazon says quantities are limited.

Save $500 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold

$500 off (26%)
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 512GB of storage is available for a whopping $500 off its original price. That discount beats Prime Day's promo, slashing the foldable down to its best price. Act fast because there are limited quantities left.
Buy at Amazon

Save $500 on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold with 256GB

$1299
$1799
$500 off (28%)
If you don't need 512GB of storage on your premium foldable phone, consider Best Buy's offer. Over here, the 256GB model sells for $500 off. On top of that, you can activate your phone immediately, and that'll save you an extra $100.
Buy at BestBuy

I did my homework and checked out what other retailers are offering. If 512GB of storage sounds a bit of overkill, consider Best Buy. Over there, you get the same $500 price cut on the 256GB variant. In case you're wondering, that $500 discount beats even Amazon's Prime Day discount (which capped at $415), so it's definitely worth checking out.

Now, I get it — coughing up $1,299 (or ~$1,420) doesn't exactly scream 'budget buy.' Here's the kicker: the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB of storage is going for more than $2,000 at Amazon. The previous generation with 256GB isn't much cheaper: it can set you back more than $1,800. So, however you look at it, the Google option is the most affordable premium foldable you can get right now.

There's a lot to like about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold besides the discount, too. It has a premium design, a stunning 8-inch main OLED display, multiple AI features, and a 48MP main camera. Also, while its Tensor G4 chip doesn't crush rivals in terms of raw horsepower, it provides a splendid day-to-day performance.

Bottom line: yeah, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expensive, but it provides way more value for money right now. Get yours at Amazon (or Best Buy) and save $500 while this epic deal lasts.

