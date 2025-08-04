At $500 off, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is my top foldable pick right now
Want to buy a premium foldable phone at its best price ever? Now's your chance!
As a savings enthusiast, I'd never pick a foldable phone at full price — and I bet it's not just me. With many top-tier models priced way over $1,600, they're not exactly suitable for users looking to save. But now, Amazon is offering a smashingly good Pixel 9 Pro Fold promo that makes the handset seriously hard to resist. Let me share some details.
I did my homework and checked out what other retailers are offering. If 512GB of storage sounds a bit of overkill, consider Best Buy. Over there, you get the same $500 price cut on the 256GB variant. In case you're wondering, that $500 discount beats even Amazon's Prime Day discount (which capped at $415), so it's definitely worth checking out.
There's a lot to like about the Pixel 9 Pro Fold besides the discount, too. It has a premium design, a stunning 8-inch main OLED display, multiple AI features, and a 48MP main camera. Also, while its Tensor G4 chip doesn't crush rivals in terms of raw horsepower, it provides a splendid day-to-day performance.
Bottom line: yeah, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is expensive, but it provides way more value for money right now. Get yours at Amazon (or Best Buy) and save $500 while this epic deal lasts.
Now, I get it — coughing up $1,299 (or ~$1,420) doesn't exactly scream 'budget buy.' Here's the kicker: the latest Galaxy Z Fold 7 with 512GB of storage is going for more than $2,000 at Amazon. The previous generation with 256GB isn't much cheaper: it can set you back more than $1,800. So, however you look at it, the Google option is the most affordable premium foldable you can get right now.
