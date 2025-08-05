Save $525 on the ultimate Surface Pro 11 with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage

$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Amazon is now offering a stunning Surface Pro 11 bargain you should check out before it expires.

Looking for the ultimate Surface Pro experience? Now's your chance — Amazon's latest promo slashes a massive $525 off the Surface Pro 11 with its stunning OLED screen and powerful Snapdragon X Elite chip. We're talking the storage and RAM monster, too: 16GB RAM and 1TB storage!

16GB/1TB Surface Pro 11: $525 off right now

$525 off (31%)
The Surface Pro 11 is a premium tablet with a lightweight design, built-in kickstand, and multiple AI features through Copilot. Right now, you can save a massive $525 on the ultra-buffed-up model with 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. This is the OLED variant with a beastly Snapdragon X Elite performance.
Buy at Amazon

That's not a promo you can see every day. We checked for possible discounts at Best Buy and Walmart, and guess what? No merchant is offering the same $525 price cut on this ultra-buffed-up device. So, if you'd like to save big on a Windows tablet that can normally set you back almost $1,700, now's the time.

The Surface Pro 11 is the ideal laptop replacement, especially this 16GB/1TB variant. Boasting a gorgeous 13-inch OLED touchscreen with a snappy 120Hz refresh rate, this powerhouse gives you a premium visual experience. As for performance, its beastly Snapdragon X Elite chip ensures it can handle anything you throw at it.

Like many of the best Android tablets, this beast also pays serious attention to AI capabilities. The Surface Pro 11 offers various features to help you complete any task with utmost efficiency, thanks to Copilot+. Some of the AI features you get here include real-time translation during video calls with Live Captions, image generation, next-gen search capabilities, and more.

As if that's not enough, this Surface device delivers solid battery life. Expect up to 14 hours of use per charge, which is more than enough to get you through a working day.

However you look at it, the Surface Pro 11 is as premium as high-end tablets get. Sure, it's quite pricey even at $525 off. But hey, it's far more affordable than the same-sized iPad Pro M4 with 1TB of storage. That one will set you back around $1,750 right now, and its MSRP sits north of $1,800.

So, if you're after the ultimate Windows tablet experience and want massive storage for everything you need, now's the time to act. Get the Surface Pro 11 and save $525 at Amazon.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
