Leaked press images reveal perks that those pre-ordering Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 might receive in U.S.





Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain, Sky Blue, and Black Obsidian. He also has some other press images of the Pixel 8 in its colors of Gray, Peony Rose, and Black Obsidian. You can tell the Pixel 8 Pro from the Pixel 8 since the former has three cameras in its camera bar and the temperature sensor under the LED flash on the back of the phone. The Pixel 8 has two cameras and no thermometer sensor.

Now, Blass has press images showing thein Porcelain, Sky Blue, and Black Obsidian. He also has some other press images of thein its colors of Gray, Peony Rose, and Black Obsidian. You can tell thefrom thesince the former has three cameras in its camera bar and the temperature sensor under the LED flash on the back of the phone. Thehas two cameras and no thermometer sensor.









Pixel 8 Pro with the Pixel 8 Pro will receive a free Pixel Watch 2 . Another photo shows the Gray Pixel 8 with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. This could indicate that consumers in the States pre-ordering the Pixel 8 might end up with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds. Blass also included a press image of the Sky Bluewith the Pixel Watch 2 sporting a matching Sky Blue band. A previous leak revealed that those in the U.S. pre-ordering the. Another photo shows the Graywith a pair of Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. This could indicate that consumers in the States pre-ordering themight end up with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.









Pixel 8 line will use an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner is true. You might recall the hassles that Pixel 7 series users had with the optical fingerprint scanner that graced those models along with the mid-range "A" series of both phones. What we are interested in seeing is whether the rumor that theline will use an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner is true. You might recall the hassles that Pixel 6 and yes, even someseries users had with the optical fingerprint scanner that graced those models along with the mid-range "A" series of both phones.







