Leaked press images reveal perks that those pre-ordering Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 might receive in U.S.
Earlier today, Hall of Fame leaker Evan Blass shared information that looked like it came from Google. The specs compared everything you'd want to know (at least when it comes to the specs) about the Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7. It leads us to believe that those might be the phones that Pixel will offer once the next Made by Google event comes to an end on October 4th. Pre-orders will be accepted as soon as the event ends, according to Google which leaked that info itself recently.
Now, Blass has press images showing the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain, Sky Blue, and Black Obsidian. He also has some other press images of the Pixel 8 in its colors of Gray, Peony Rose, and Black Obsidian. You can tell the Pixel 8 Pro from the Pixel 8 since the former has three cameras in its camera bar and the temperature sensor under the LED flash on the back of the phone. The Pixel 8 has two cameras and no thermometer sensor.
Blass also included a press image of the Sky Blue Pixel 8 Pro with the Pixel Watch 2 sporting a matching Sky Blue band. A previous leak revealed that those in the U.S. pre-ordering the Pixel 8 Prowill receive a free Pixel Watch 2. Another photo shows the Gray Pixel 8 with a pair of Pixel Buds Pro true wireless earbuds. This could indicate that consumers in the States pre-ordering the Pixel 8 might end up with a free pair of Pixel Buds Pro earbuds.
Pixel 8 Pro pre-orders in the U.S. will reportedly come with a free Pixel Watch 2
What we are interested in seeing is whether the rumor that the Pixel 8 line will use an ultrasonic under-display fingerprint scanner is true. You might recall the hassles that Pixel 6 and yes, even some Pixel 7 series users had with the optical fingerprint scanner that graced those models along with the mid-range "A" series of both phones.
Consumers in the U.S. who pre-order the Pixel 8 might get free Pixel Buds Pro earbuds
The Made by Google event on October 4th is taking place, ironically, in the "Big Apple," New York City. Stay tuned for our coverage of the event.
Things that are NOT allowed: