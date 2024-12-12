Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

Exclusive Best Buy sale brings the Pixel 8 Pro under $650, possibly for a short while

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A person holds the Pixel 8 Pro in Porcelain, showcasing its display against a blurred blue background.
Did you miss your Black Friday chance to save 41% on the Google Pixel 8 Pro? Well, you don't have to wait for next year's biggest shopping event to get the flagship at a hefty discount. In fact, it's enjoying a lovely price cut at Best Buy right now, where you can save $350 on the 128GB configuration in Obsidian.

Save 35% on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy

Do you want to save big on your next Pixel phone? Well, we'd advise you to pick the Pixel 8 Pro over its successors. Why? Well, this bad boy is $350 off at Amazon right now, offering plenty of bang for your buck. On top of that, you can save an extra $100 if you activate it immediately. Get yours and save big!
$350 off (35%)
$649
$999
Buy at BestBuy

27% off the Pixel 8 Pro in Bay at Amazon

Don't really like the Obsidian-coated Pixel 8 Pro? In that case, we suggest you head over to Amazon. Over here, you can get the 128GB model in Bay for 27% off, which brings it just under the $730 mark. Get yours soon and save $270.
$270 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Although not as tempting as Black Friday's epic Amazon sale, this bargain isn't matched by the e-commerce giant or Walmart. On top of that, Best Buy gives you an extra $100 discount if you don't mind activating your phone immediately, which essentially brings the $999 Pixel 8 Pro down to as low as $549. As you probably know, activations come with a $35 activation fee.

Still among the best Google Pixel phones, this bad boy is best known for its excellent camera and advanced AI tricks. Features like Magic Editor let you reimagine your photos by reframing them and adding or removing objects. You can also get summaries of audio recordings or remove wind noises from your recordings, to mention just a few.

But this Pixel handset offers more than advanced AI gimmicks. It features a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. As mentioned, it's also adept on the camera front. On the rear, you have 50 + 48 + 48 MP sensors, with a dedicated 5x telephoto lens providing high-quality zoomed images. The Android 14 phone captures memorable photos in all settings, including nighttime.

Although its camera rivals the best Android phones, the Pixel 8 Pro doesn't quite match its rivals on the performance front. As you might know, the Tensor G3 chip used here emphasizes AI features over raw horsepower. This is why the handset isn't a benchmark test winner. Don't get us wrong—it performs admirably on a daily basis but can't match the raw power of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Add decent battery life and seven years of OS upgrades, and you've got a true flagship in your hands! The Pixel 8 Pro is indeed a great option, even though it's no longer Google's latest flagship option. If you think it's right for you, get one and save at least $350 at Best Buy. And remember to act fast because the promo might expire soon!
Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.jpg
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 8 - Deals History
40 stories
12 Dec, 2024
Exclusive Best Buy sale brings the Pixel 8 Pro under $650, possibly for a short while
10 Dec, 2024
The compact Pixel 8a returns to its Black Friday price on Amazon
22 Nov, 2024
Best Buy gives you up to $200 off the amazing Pixel 8a for Black Friday
21 Nov, 2024
Amazon outdoes itself and everyone else with a record new Pixel 8 Pro Black Friday discount
12 Nov, 2024
Amazon and Best Buy's true Pixel 8 Black Friday 2024 deal arrives to blow minds and save you $300
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
Verizon users with Samsung phones should brace for another shock
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile is bringing back a popular freebie this Tuesday
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile shares crash following comments made by CEO Mike Sievert
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile finally confirms rumors about T Life app
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
T-Mobile gift goes up in smoke, teaching everyone an important lesson
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low
The Pixel Fold just became a no-brainer, with a massive $809 discount and a new all-time low

Latest News

TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
TSMC's test run of 2nm chips results in a yield just short of what's acceptable for mass production
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
Pixel 9a or Pixel 6.3? Hey, Google… I like smaller phones, but not THAT much
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
These Jabra Elite earbuds with military-grade toughness are back to their best price on Amazon
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra storage and RAM options revealed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Nothing Phone (3) will excel where no Samsung, Google or Apple has impressed
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
Pixel's exclusive Simple View feature helps those with impaired vision use their phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless