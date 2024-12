Exclusive Best Buy sale brings the Pixel 8 Pro under $650, possibly for a short while

Save 35% on the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy Do you want to save big on your next Pixel phone? Well, we'd advise you to pick the Pixel 8 Pro over its successors. Why? Well, this bad boy is $350 off at Amazon right now, offering plenty of bang for your buck. On top of that, you can save an extra $100 if you activate it immediately. Get yours and save big! $350 off (35%) $649 $999 Buy at BestBuy 27% off the Pixel 8 Pro in Bay at Amazon Don't really like the Obsidian-coated Pixel 8 Pro? In that case, we suggest you head over to Amazon. Over here, you can get the 128GB model in Bay for 27% off, which brings it just under the $730 mark. Get yours soon and save $270. $270 off (27%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro

Pixel 8 Pro

Did you miss your Black Friday chance to save 41% on the Google Pixel 8 Pro ? Well, you don't have to wait for next year's biggest shopping event to get the flagship at a hefty discount. In fact, it's enjoying a lovely price cut at Best Buy right now, where you can save $350 on the 128GB configuration in Obsidian.Although not as tempting as Black Friday's epic Amazon sale, this bargain isn't matched by the e-commerce giant or Walmart. On top of that, Best Buy gives you an extra $100 discount if you don't mind activating your phone immediately, which essentially brings the $999down to as low as $549. As you probably know, activations come with a $35 activation fee.Still among the best Google Pixel phones , this bad boy is best known for its excellent camera and advanced AI tricks. Features like Magic Editor let you reimagine your photos by reframing them and adding or removing objects. You can also get summaries of audio recordings or remove wind noises from your recordings, to mention just a few.But this Pixel handset offers more than advanced AI gimmicks. It features a stunning 6.7-inch OLED display with 1-120Hz refresh rates and impressive brightness levels. As mentioned, it's also adept on the camera front. On the rear, you have 50 + 48 + 48 MP sensors, with a dedicated 5x telephoto lens providing high-quality zoomed images. The Android 14 phone captures memorable photos in all settings, including nighttime.Although its camera rivals the best Android phones , thedoesn't quite match its rivals on the performance front. As you might know, the Tensor G3 chip used here emphasizes AI features over raw horsepower. This is why the handset isn't a benchmark test winner. Don't get us wrong—it performs admirably on a daily basis but can't match the raw power of the Galaxy S23 Ultra Add decent battery life and seven years of OS upgrades, and you've got a true flagship in your hands! Theis indeed a great option, even though it's no longer Google's latest flagship option. If you think it's right for you, get one and save at least $350 at Best Buy. And remember to act fast because the promo might expire soon!