The fantastic Pixel 8 Pro returns to its second-best price on Amazon

The Pixel 8 Pro is back to its second-best price on Amazon. You can now save $250 on the smartphone with fancy AI tricks. The offer is also available at Best Buy, so keep that in mind.

Granted, this bad boy was even more affordable during Prime Day and shortly afterward. But let's be honest, there are slim chances of the $300 discount reappearing, leaving users with this slightly less attractive but still decent bargain. So, if you want to get the ~$1,000for about $750, now's the time to make your dreams come true.Thehas a successor already, but it remains one of the best Android phones you can get. It stands out with long software support (seven years, to be exact) and a premium camera system with a 50MP main unit.This puppy takes gorgeous photos with the right amount of exposure, balanced colors, and stunning detail. Let's not forget the AI magic tricks you have within the camera app, including Best Take and Audio Magic Eraser.

Pixel 8 Pro

The OnePlus 12 is a rival you should consider

Save $150 on the OnePlus 12 at Amazon with Prime The OnePlus 12 is currently $150 cheaper than usual at Amazon. This is a limited-time promo that's only open to Prime members. What's more, you won't find the same discount at Best Buy. Get yours and save while you can. $150 off (17%) Buy at Amazon

Snapdragon 8 Gen 3

Google's 2023-released flagship also showcases a spectacular 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display that gets plenty bright and supports 1-120Hz refresh rates. It also delivers Google Tensor G3 performance with a heavy focus on machine learning and artificial intelligence. As you probably know, this chipset is far less capable in terms of raw horsepower than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 No two ways around it: theis a great phone that's even more attractive when it's $250 cheaper than usual. But it occupies a tightly packed flagship space with many capable competitors. Speaking of, one OnePlus opponent now costs almost the same as the Google option. Be sure to check it out if you still aren't sold on owning a Pixel phone.The 16/512GB maxed-out OnePlus 12 version usually retails for almost $900. However, Prime members on Amazon now get a limited chance to buy it for roughly $750! That's a pretty awesome offer, especially considering the Pixel costs the same amount and has less RAM and onboard storage space.Value for money is important, but so is overall performance. Does the OnePlus phone bring more to the table to deserve your investment? Well, it could if you need a larger 6.8-inch screen that's significantly brighter, a much more powerfulSoC, and a larger battery with faster charging speeds.Some say the OnePlus also takes better photos, but that's a subjective matter. What we can say for sure is that it's quite capable on the camera front. Actually, we took plenty of photo samples in our OnePlus 12 vs Google Pixel 8 Pro showdown , so be sure to check those out and pick a winner yourself.