The Pixel 8 Pro continues to turn heads at a massive $375 discount on Amazon

Do you remember Amazon's Pixel 8 Pro promo from last week? Don't worry, we'll remind you. Back then, the 128GB handset was 38% off and came with a free Pixel Watch with LTE. Remarkable, right? What's even more fascinating is that the discount is still live, although you no longer get the free smartwatch (which isn't a dealbreaker if you're asking us).

Save $375 on the Pixel 8 Pro at Amazon

Prime Day may be some time from now, but Amazon continues to sell the Pixel 8 Pro at irresistible prices. The handset with 128GB of storage is still $375 cheaper, making it an absolute delight for Google fans. This deal has been live for some time, meaning it could expire soon.
$375 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

Save $375 on the 256GB Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy

If you don't want the base storage model, choose this deal. Currently, Best Buy sells the 256GB model for $375 off its list price, landing it under the $690 mark. Get your AI-enhanced device and enjoy your savings.
$375 off (35%)
$684
$1059
Buy at BestBuy


Do you think that 128GB of storage won't be enough for your needs? In this case, we suggest checking out Best Buy's offer on the 256GB configuration. At the time of writing, you can get the $1,059 Android phone for $684.00, saving you $375. That's the same price cut Amazon offers for the base storage models, so pick your favorite store and get your savings before the offers disappear.

The Pixel 8 Pro is still among the best Android phones, even though it's no longer the latest pride and glory of Google. This handsome fella has all the AI tricks you could want, including Magic Editor, Audio Eraser, and more. You also get a beautiful 6.7-inch OLED LTPO display to enjoy all the fanciness of its enhanced machine-learning capabilities.

What about its performance? Well, there's no Snapdragon Gen 2 on deck. Instead, you have a Tensor G3 chipset, offering less raw horsepower than the latest high-end chips from Qualcomm. Still, the device delivers a smooth user experience with plenty of AI enhancements. And with just as snappy a camera, the Pixel 8 Pro is definitely worth checking out at its current price.

But you might want to consider another option before making the final choice.

This Samsung alternative is also worth checking out


The Galaxy S24+ could be a superb Pixel 8 Pro alternative, provided you're OK with its higher asking price. Usually, the 256GB model retails for about $1,000, but not right now. Currently, Amazon has an ongoing limited-time promo that saves you $202 on the high-end Android phone.

Galaxy S24+: Save $202 at Amazon

The Galaxy S24+ is currently discounted by $202 on Amazon. The smartphone offers great value for money at its current price. So, if you don't mind extending your budget, know that this is a remarkable Pixel 8 Pro alternative that you shouldn't overlook.
$202 off (20%)
Buy at Amazon

The Samsung handset clearly beats the Pixel on the performance front. Here, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy makes this fella a full-fledged performance beast with plenty of potential. According to our in-house tests, the Plus also offers a slightly more capable camera system, featuring a triple configuration on the rear with a 50 MP main unit and a 10 MP 3X zoom lens.

Then again, our display measurements show that the device's 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display isn't quite as bright as the Pixel 8 Pro. Similarly, the Google phone's 5,050 mAh battery offers a longer streaming experience than the Galaxy.

So, which one will it be? If you don't want to go over $700, pick the Pixel 8 Pro at Best Buy or Amazon. And if you don't mind paying top dollar for a premium Galaxy experience, grab your Galaxy S24+ at Amazon.
