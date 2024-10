Save big on the Pixel 8 256GB with this head-turning post-Prime Day discount

Pixel 8





Battery life is impressive too! The built-in 4,575mAh power cell will let you stream videos for up to 9 hours and 36 minutes or browse the web for 15 hours and 39 minutes before you need to plug it in. And with the Pro-level 6.2-inch OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy an awesome viewing experience while mellowing out on your couch.



Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any hiccups. In addition, it's capable of taking stunning photos as it rocks a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP snapper for selfies, and, of course, Google 's image-processing magic. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.

October Prime Day 2024 may be a thing of the past, but you can still save big on a new Pixel phone! The Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage space is still on sale at a hefty discount even after the event officially ended.Right now, you can score this capable phone for $200 off, paying less than $560. This exact model was discounted by $250 for Prime Day , so while the new discount is lower, it's not too far off from the one during Amazon's shopping bonanza. We suggest acting quickly, as this deal might expire soon, given the discount and the phone it applies to. After all, themay be an older model, but it's still one of the best phones on the market.