Save big on the Pixel 8 256GB with this head-turning post-Prime Day discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
October Prime Day 2024 may be a thing of the past, but you can still save big on a new Pixel phone! The Pixel 8 with 256GB of storage space is still on sale at a hefty discount even after the event officially ended.
Right now, you can score this capable phone for $200 off, paying less than $560. This exact model was discounted by $250 for Prime Day, so while the new discount is lower, it's not too far off from the one during Amazon's shopping bonanza. We suggest acting quickly, as this deal might expire soon, given the discount and the phone it applies to. After all, the Pixel 8 may be an older model, but it's still one of the best phones on the market.
Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any hiccups. In addition, it's capable of taking stunning photos as it rocks a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP snapper for selfies, and, of course, Google's image-processing magic. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.
Battery life is impressive too! The built-in 4,575mAh power cell will let you stream videos for up to 9 hours and 36 minutes or browse the web for 15 hours and 39 minutes before you need to plug it in. And with the Pro-level 6.2-inch OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy an awesome viewing experience while mellowing out on your couch.
Right now, you can score this capable phone for $200 off, paying less than $560. This exact model was discounted by $250 for Prime Day, so while the new discount is lower, it's not too far off from the one during Amazon's shopping bonanza. We suggest acting quickly, as this deal might expire soon, given the discount and the phone it applies to. After all, the Pixel 8 may be an older model, but it's still one of the best phones on the market.
Boasting an AI-powered Tensor G3 chipset and 8GB of RAM, it offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any hiccups. In addition, it's capable of taking stunning photos as it rocks a 50 MP main camera and a 10.5 MP snapper for selfies, and, of course, Google's image-processing magic. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 60 fps.
Battery life is impressive too! The built-in 4,575mAh power cell will let you stream videos for up to 9 hours and 36 minutes or browse the web for 15 hours and 39 minutes before you need to plug it in. And with the Pro-level 6.2-inch OLED display featuring a 2400 x 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support, you'll enjoy an awesome viewing experience while mellowing out on your couch.
Overall, the Pixel 8 is still worth every penny spent and is just unmissable at its current post-Prime Day discount. So, don't waste time and save on this bad boy now!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Recommended Stories
10 Oct, 2024Save big on the Pixel 8 256GB with this head-turning post-Prime Day discount Last-minute Pixel 8 Pro deal saves you a whopping $406 on Amazon with Prime
08 Oct, 2024Hurry up and seize this unique opportunity to save nearly $300 on a Google Pixel 8! The Pixel 8 Pro is a whopping $280 off for October Prime Day
07 Oct, 2024Google Pixel 8 is rocking a dazzling 26% discount right before Amazon Prime Day
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: