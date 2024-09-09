30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount

Deals Google
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7a placed on a table with its back facing the camera
The Pixel 7a is one of the best affordable phones on the market and is now even more irresistible on Amazon. Google's budget smartphone is currently discounted by a whopping $153, cutting 31% off the phone's usual price. This means you now have the opportunity to snatch a unit for under $350 by taking advantage of this deal today!

Google Pixel 7a: Save $153 on Amazon!

Get the Pixel 7a on Amazon and save $153. The phone delivers good performance, takes incredible photos and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save today!
$153 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


You should act fast! A few weeks ago, the phone was on sale for $160 (32%) off, meaning the discount is slowly shrinking. And since the phone offers great value for money, you definitely don't want to miss saving big time on this capable handset. Although the discount is offered by a third-party seller, you have a 30-day refund period if you decide to return the phone.

Boasting an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. And given its Pixel lineage, this bad boy supports Google's famous image processing magic and takes incredible pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 30fps.

Google's affordable smartphone also delivers good battery life. Its 4385mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. In addition, the phone supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature often missing on budget smartphones.

All in all, the Pixel 7a delivers good performance, incredible camera capabilities, and good battery life at an even more affordable price right now. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this lovely article and snatch your brand-new Pixel 7a at a massive $153 discount now while the offer is still up for grabs!
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Loading Comments...

