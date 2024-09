The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount

Google Pixel 7a: Save $153 on Amazon! Get the Pixel 7a on Amazon and save $153. The phone delivers good performance, takes incredible photos and is a real bargain at its current price. Act fast and save today! $153 off (31%) Buy at Amazon

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

Pixel 7a

You should act fast! A few weeks ago, the phone was on sale for $160 (32%) off , meaning the discount is slowly shrinking. And since the phone offers great value for money, you definitely don't want to miss saving big time on this capable handset. Although the discount is offered by a third-party seller, you have a 30-day refund period if you decide to return the phone.Boasting an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, theoffers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. And given its Pixel lineage, this bad boy supports Google's famous image processing magic and takes incredible pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 30fps.Google's affordable smartphone also delivers good battery life. Its 4385mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. In addition, the phone supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature often missing on budget smartphones.All in all, thedelivers good performance, incredible camera capabilities, and good battery life at an even more affordable price right now. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this lovely article and snatch your brand-newat a massive $153 discount now while the offer is still up for grabs!