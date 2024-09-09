The affordable Pixel 7a becomes a hot seller with this massive Amazon discount
The Pixel 7a is one of the best affordable phones on the market and is now even more irresistible on Amazon. Google's budget smartphone is currently discounted by a whopping $153, cutting 31% off the phone's usual price. This means you now have the opportunity to snatch a unit for under $350 by taking advantage of this deal today!
You should act fast! A few weeks ago, the phone was on sale for $160 (32%) off, meaning the discount is slowly shrinking. And since the phone offers great value for money, you definitely don't want to miss saving big time on this capable handset. Although the discount is offered by a third-party seller, you have a 30-day refund period if you decide to return the phone.
Boasting an AI-powered Google Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, the Pixel 7a offers speedy performance and can handle most tasks without any issues. And given its Pixel lineage, this bad boy supports Google's famous image processing magic and takes incredible pictures with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can capture videos in 4K at 30fps.
All in all, the Pixel 7a delivers good performance, incredible camera capabilities, and good battery life at an even more affordable price right now. So, don't waste time! Tap the deal button in this lovely article and snatch your brand-new Pixel 7a at a massive $153 discount now while the offer is still up for grabs!
Google's affordable smartphone also delivers good battery life. Its 4385mAh power cell has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. In addition, the phone supports 7.5W wireless charging, a feature often missing on budget smartphones.
