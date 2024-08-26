Google Pixel 9 Pro with $200 Amazon Gift Card!

The Pixel 7a dips in price again, becoming the budget phone you should get

The Pixel 7a dips in price again, becoming the budget phone you should get
Looking for a new budget phone? Well, look no further; just take advantage of this deal and snatch a brand-new Pixel 7a at a hefty discount.

A seller on Amazon is offering this affordable Google phone for a whopping $160 off its price, slashing the handset's cost by 32%. Thanks to this sweet discount, you can now treat yourself to a unit for just under $340, making this deal truly unmissable. And don't worry, there's a 30-day refund if you decide this phone isn't right for you.

It's worth noting that the phone was discounted by $169 (34%) a few weeks ago. While the current markdown is slightly lower, we suggest acting quickly and taking advantage of this deal now, as the discount could decrease again at any time. The Pixel 7a is still worth the money, so you definitely don't want to miss out on this deal.

Powered by a Google Tensor G2 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, this handsome fella delivers fast performance. Additionally, it wields Google's software magic and takes beautiful photos with its 64 MP main camera and 13 MP selfie snapper. It can also capture videos in 4K at 30fps.

The Pixel 7a offers good battery life as well. Its 4385mAh power cell may be a bit small compared to the conventional 5,000mAh batteries that most phones have, but it will get you through the day without any top-ups. Moreover, the phone supports 7.5W wireless charging, which is a rare sight on a handset in the budget segment.

So, yeah! The Pixel 7a is still among the best budget phones out there, delivering fast performance, awesome camera capabilities, and good battery life. Just be sure to act fast and save on one now while this bad boy is still on sale for $160 off its price on Amazon.
