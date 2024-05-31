The Pixel 7 becomes a true budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We recently shared that Amazon is selling the 128GB version of the amazing Pixel 7 at a sweet $199 discount, slashing 33% off the phone's price. While this deal is obviously unmissable, we found an even more incredible offer on the same smartphone available at Woot.
The discount offered by the Amazon-owned retailer is $245, allowing you to snag a brand-new Pixel 7 for just $354.99 instead of $599.99. That's a whopping 41% saved if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.
Released in 2022, the Pixel 7 may be advancing in age, but it's still a real bargain. Its Tensor G2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, gives it enough firepower to handle anything, including heavy games like Genshin Impact.
Moreover, as a true Pixel phone, this bad boy wields Google's famous software magic and takes incredible photos with its 50MP main camera. It can also record videos in 4K at 60fps, enabling you to capture stunning clips in addition to beautiful pictures.
With its awesome performance, incredible camera capabilities, good battery life, and now a way more affordable price tag, the Pixel 7 is a top choice for anyone wanting an amazing phone at an affordable price. This is why we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button in this article and snag a brand-new Pixel 7 at a heavily reduced price now before the deal expires.
Battery life is also great. While boasting a rather small 4,355mAh power cell compared to what we're accustomed to, the phone can get you through the whole day without recharging. Speaking of charging, it can reach 50% in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger.
