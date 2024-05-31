Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

The Pixel 7 becomes a true budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount

By
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Pixel 7 becomes a real budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount
We recently shared that Amazon is selling the 128GB version of the amazing Pixel 7 at a sweet $199 discount, slashing 33% off the phone's price. While this deal is obviously unmissable, we found an even more incredible offer on the same smartphone available at Woot.

The discount offered by the Amazon-owned retailer is $245, allowing you to snag a brand-new Pixel 7 for just $354.99 instead of $599.99. That's a whopping 41% saved if you act quickly and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

Google Pixel 7, 128GB: Save $245!

The Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $245 off its price at Woot. The phone may be from 2022, but its Tensor G2 chipset still offers good performance. Additionally, the phone takes gorgeous photos and sports a beautiful 6.3-inch OLED display. It's a real bargain right now, so be sure to get yours today!
$245 off (41%)
$354 99
$599 99
Buy at Woot

Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Save $199 on Amazon!

Alternatively, you can get your Pixel 7 on Amazon, where the phone is available at a sweet $199 discount.
$199 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


Released in 2022, the Pixel 7 may be advancing in age, but it's still a real bargain. Its Tensor G2 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM, gives it enough firepower to handle anything, including heavy games like Genshin Impact.

Moreover, as a true Pixel phone, this bad boy wields Google's famous software magic and takes incredible photos with its 50MP main camera. It can also record videos in 4K at 60fps, enabling you to capture stunning clips in addition to beautiful pictures.

Battery life is also great. While boasting a rather small 4,355mAh power cell compared to what we're accustomed to, the phone can get you through the whole day without recharging. Speaking of charging, it can reach 50% in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger.

With its awesome performance, incredible camera capabilities, good battery life, and now a way more affordable price tag, the Pixel 7 is a top choice for anyone wanting an amazing phone at an affordable price. This is why we strongly encourage you to tap the deal button in this article and snag a brand-new Pixel 7 at a heavily reduced price now before the deal expires.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov News and Affiliate Content Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Google Pixel 7 - Deals History
19 stories
31 May, 2024
The Pixel 7 becomes a true budget-friendly delight after Woot's enormous 41% discount
30 May, 2024
One of the best mid-rangers, the Pixel 7a, can again be yours for less than $340
24 May, 2024
Yet another exceptional deal knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro down to yet another record low price
22 May, 2024
The Pixel 7 is still on sale and is a top choice for someone wanting performance without breaking the bank
08 May, 2024
The Google Pixel 7 becomes a hit for bargain hunters after a huge 40% discount at this seller
Expand timeline
Loading ...
Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile rep says he convinces some consumers not to buy phones from him
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile subscriber warns other new customers to look out for this unauthorized recurring charge
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
T-Mobile reps say "no phone"? Well, high five them and buy it elsewhere
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
Here's our first possible glimpse at Galaxy Z Fold 6's external screen with symmetrical bezels
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move

Latest News

iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
iPhone 16 release rumor indicates Apple is plotting a lethal attack on Samsung
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Some Android users are receiving distorted GIFs from iPhone owners
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
Pixel market share is hanging by a thread in the US, survey reveals
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
YouTube users running an ad blocker can no longer watch a video thanks to Google's latest move
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Apple and its suppliers plan on shipping over 9 million OLED iPad Pro units in 2024
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
Amazon is selling the affordable Lenovo Tab M11 with a pen and folio case at an unbeatable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless