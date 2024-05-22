The Pixel 7 is still on sale and is a top choice for someone wanting performance without breaking the bank
The Pixel 7 may be an older device, being released in 2022, but it's still a bang for your buck. This is especially true now that the phone is available at a sweet discount on Amazon.
Bargain hunters have the chance to snag this AI-powered fella with 128GB of storage space for $199 off its price. So, if you act fast and take advantage of this deal, you can grab a unit for under the $400 mark. We should also note that only the white-colored option is available at this discount. However, this deal is too good to pass up. Plus, you can always put on a stylish protective case if white isn't your color.
It's worth noting that the offer has been up for grabs for a few weeks now. While there is no visible timer, it may expire soon. Therefore, don't overthink it and just score a Pixel 7 at a discounted price today!
With a Tensor G2 chipset and 8GB of RAM, this bad boy offers top-tier performance, handling daily tasks and demanding games like Genshin Impact without issues. In addition, it takes incredible photos and captures videos at 4K at 60fps thanks to its 50 MP main camera and Google's software magic.
While all eyes are on the Pixel 8 series, the Pixel 7 is an awesome choice if you want a powerful Pixel phone at a more affordable price. So, what are you still waiting for? Save on a brand-new Pixel 7 now!
The phone also comes with a 4,355mAh battery, which has enough juice to last you the whole day without top-ups. Moreover, it boasts fast charging, reaching 50% in just 30 minutes with a 30W charger.
