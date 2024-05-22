The Pixel 7 is still on sale and is a top choice for someone wanting performance without breaking the bank

Google Pixel 7, 128GB (Snow): Now $199 OFF on Amazon!

The Google Pixel 7 in Snow color is on sale for 33% off its price on Amazon. This means you can snag one at a sweet $199 discount if you hurry up and take advantage of this deal. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch OLED display and is powered by a Tensor G2 chipset, giving you a good performance. Act fast and save on one today!