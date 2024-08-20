At 53% off, the Pixel 7 Pro 256GB is the phone every Pixel user on a budget should get
Google may have released its fancy new Pixel 9 lineup, but another Pixel phone is the better buy, especially if you're looking for a phone under $500.
The Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage space can be yours for a whopping $529 off its price on Amazon. That equates to a bonkers 53% discount and lets you get one for under the $470 mark. And while it's not the $550 price cut the phone enjoyed a few weeks ago, it's still significant. But act fast, though, as you never know when Amazon will decide to return the handset to its usual not-so-budget-friendly price. Such a massive price cut makes this fella an unmissable bargain, as it still has a lot going for it to this day!
The Tensor G2 chipset found in the Pixel 7 Pro still delivers fast performance. In addition, it's coupled with 12GB of RAM, which further allows the phone to handle any task with ease.
Of course, as a true ex-flagship Google phone, the Pixel 7 Pro is a real camera champ, capable of taking incredible pictures. It wields Google's software magic and packs a 50MP main camera unit and a 10.8MP snapper for selfies. Moreover, it can record videos in 4K at 60 fps.
So, yeah! The Pixel 7 Pro may be an older phone, but it's still among the best smartphones you can get right now, especially at its current $529 discount on Amazon. Therefore, don't dilly-dally! Tap the deal button in this article and treat yourself to a brand-new Pixel 7 Pro 256GB at an affordable price now!
Battery-wise, the 5,000 mAh power cell on board should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Additionally, the phone takes one hour and 37 minutes to fully charge with a 23W charger.
