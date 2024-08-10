Prices for the ex-flagship Pixel 7 Pro have taken another dive at Amazon; it's now $550 off

Google Pixel 7 Pro 256GB: Now $550 off at Amazon

The Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage is currently $550 cheaper at Amazon, making it an absolute bargain. That means you get to save 55% on the model, which is one of the most substantial discounts we've ever seen. Even though it's not the latest flagship from Google anymore, it's still a remarkable choice, especially if you can't afford the Pixel 8 Pro.