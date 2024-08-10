Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Prices for the ex-flagship Pixel 7 Pro have taken another dive at Amazon; it's now $550 off

Do you recall the massive 53% discount on the Pixel 7 Pro we shared at the beginning of this month? Well, Amazon apparently has no intention of slowing things down with bargains on this device, and it now sells the same 256GB configuration for 55% off!

The Pixel 7 Pro with 256GB of storage is currently $550 cheaper at Amazon, making it an absolute bargain. That means you get to save 55% on the model, which is one of the most substantial discounts we've ever seen. Even though it's not the latest flagship from Google anymore, it's still a remarkable choice, especially if you can't afford the Pixel 8 Pro.
That's right! You can grab the high-end Android phone for less than $450! In other words, you get to save a massive $550 on the Google flagship of old, a bargain no fan can miss.

True, the Pixel 8 Pro is also deeply discounted right now. But this one is way above the $450 mark, so you'd have to cough up quite a bit more to get this one. So, if you want the most bang for your buck, you should definitely have the Pixel 7 Pro on your radar.

It may not be the latest or greatest model from the brand anymore, plus the Pixel 9 Pro is just around the corner. But if you don't mind that, you're in for a treat with this bad boy. It features a large 6.7-inch OLED screen, providing plenty of screen real estate to enjoy. The display features LTPO technology, allowing the phone to switch between 10Hz and 120Hz refresh rates for optimized performance and battery life.

Then you have the Tensor G2 chip under the hood, which pairs nicely with 12GB RAM. While the chipset isn't on par with many of the best Android phones on the market, it's still a capable option that won't let you down. Plus, thanks to the optimized cooling system, the Pixel 7 Pro doesn't get as hot during gaming sessions as its predecessor.

The Google Pixel phone's camera needs no introduction. You get a 50MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide unit, and a 48MP 5X zoom camera. For selfies, you have a 10.8MP front unit. We've taken plenty of photos with it, so make sure you check those out via our Pixel 7 Pro review to get an idea of what a capable camera phone it is.

Let's not forget the super feature-rich camera app, the IP68 water and dust-resistant rating, and the 5,000mAh battery. You see, although it's not the latest Google phone, the Pixel 7 Pro still has a lot to offer. And now that it's $550 cheaper, it's a true gem! Get yours on Amazon.
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.

