Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
Android Google

First hands-on video of Pixel 6 Pro leaks

Anam Hamid
By
2
First hands-on video of Pixel 6 Pro leaks
The Pixel 6 duo that's apparently coming next month is anything but a secret. Google has already given us a good look at its next flagship smartphones and has now started putting up billboards in New York to promote the devices. One Google store even has the devices on display. And now, the first hands-on video of the Pixel 6 Pro has apparently appeared.

It has been posted by content creator M. Brandon Lee and the phone in the video is apparently not the commercial version but a PVT unit. That explains why it does not have a Google logo.

Leaker Yogesh Brar claims it is a very close approximation of the actual device.


Pixel 6 Pro specs


The video doesn't really reveal anything we don't already know except that the body is quite glossy. Google has said that the phone features a light polished aluminum frame.

It appears to be the black variant and the short clip also shows the phone's supposed 6.7-inch OLED display, which appears to be curved at the edges and has slim bezels. The front camera, which is seemingly 12MP, is housed in a pinhole cutout.

The most striking design change is the camera bar which Google says houses bigger sensors and lenses. Per rumors, the Pixel 6 Pro has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 4X zoom. A couple of new features are reportedly also being worked on.

Rumor mills also say that the handset boasts a hefty 5,000mAh battery. It will apparently support 33W wired charging and 23W wireless charging.

Google has apparently also equipped the Pro model with ultra-wideband (UWB) hardware and it also seemingly has an in-display fingerprint reader. 

Google has also made a new chip called Tensor for its newest phones. The company hasn't detailed the specifics, but reports indicate the chip has been made in collaboration with Samsung and will be manufactured on the tech giant's 5nm node. 

The processor will allegedly be mated with 12GB of RAM and the phone will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants. The phone will run Android 12 and it will purportedly be supported for five years.

The Pixel 6 Pro will probably command a premium price. A full reveal is expected on October 19 and Google is reportedly anticipating strong sales. The handsets do look quite promising and if the hype proves true, they will likely become the top phones of the year. Google might also unveil the Pixel Fold alongside the Pixel 6 series.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (48 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

One day after iOS 15 is released, Apple pushes out iOS 15.1 beta
by Alan Friedman,  0
One day after iOS 15 is released, Apple pushes out iOS 15.1 beta
Samsung patent application shows off foldable Galaxy Note
by Alan Friedman,  5
Samsung patent application shows off foldable Galaxy Note
Future iPhone 13 update will add option to disable automatic macro mode
by Joshua Swingle,  0
Future iPhone 13 update will add option to disable automatic macro mode
IKEA’s new $40 ‘Sjömärke’ turns your table into a wireless charger
by Aleksandar Anastasov,  0
IKEA’s new $40 ‘Sjömärke’ turns your table into a wireless charger
iPhone 13 Pro Max: We found 240 problems with Apple's flagship, and they can't be undone
by Martin Filipov,  24
iPhone 13 Pro Max: We found 240 problems with Apple's flagship, and they can't be undone
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Here's how you can get Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G at half off
-50%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless