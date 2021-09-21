First hands-on video of Pixel 6 Pro leaks



It has been posted by content creator M. Brandon Lee and the phone in the video is apparently not the commercial version but a PVT unit. That explains why it does not have a Google logo.



Leaker Yogesh Brar claims it is a very close approximation of the actual device.





This is a PVT unit and 99% close to the consumer unit. — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) September 21, 2021



Pixel 6 Pro specs





The video doesn't really reveal anything we don't already know except that the body is quite glossy. Google has said that the phone features a light polished aluminum frame.





It appears to be the black variant and the short clip also shows the phone's supposed 6.7-inch OLED display, which appears to be curved at the edges and has slim bezels. The front camera, which is seemingly 12MP, is housed in a pinhole cutout.





The most striking design change is the camera bar which Google says houses bigger sensors and lenses. Per rumors, the Pixel 6 Pro has a 50MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor with 4X zoom. A couple of new features are reportedly also being worked on.









Google has apparently also equipped the Pro model with ultra-wideband (UWB) hardware and it also seemingly has an in-display fingerprint reader.





Google has also made a new chip called Tensor for its newest phones. The company hasn't detailed the specifics, but reports indicate the chip has been made in collaboration with Samsung and will be manufactured on the tech giant's 5nm node.





The processor will allegedly be mated with 12GB of RAM and the phone will be available in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB variants. The phone will run Android 12 and it will purportedly be supported for five years.





