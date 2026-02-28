PhoneArena's reviews, shorts and comparisons are finally home
Ever wanted to watch our videos without ever leaving the website? Great news: now you can!
The new Videos section on PhoneArena! | Image by PhoneArena
As you all know, our YouTube channel has been a core component of our love for tech and smartphones for years now. If you wanted to watch all of our videos and shorts, however, you had to navigate to other platforms, like the afformentioned fan-favorite or Instagram.
Starting now, that's changing! We've finally decided to save you the hassle of having to go elsewhere to enjoy our phone reviews, comparisons and commentary. Our videos hare returned home — literaly!
You can watch PhoneArena videos on:
- Our new dedicated Videos page, which you can always get to through the navbar up top on the website
- On the home page of PhoneArena itself, after you scroll down a bit
This is what the new Videos page on the website looks like. | Image by PhoneArena
All you need to do is pick a vid that you like and click or tap, depending on your browsing device of choice. All of the presented content is uncut and unfiltered: you're getting the same top-notch experience, no matter the platform.
We decided to make this change in consideration of the fans who don't want to navigate away from the website. Imagine that as you are reading one of our articles, you get the itch to watch one of our shorts. There is no longer a need to open a separate app or window — the vids are now just one tap away, no matter where you are on the website.
The function is live right now, and it will always display the latest content. That being said, you have a set of nifty buttons to help you pick between videos and shorts. Is the popcorn ready yet?
Here, let me save you a click. This is our new hands-on with the just-announced Galaxy S26 Ultra, and you should absolutely hear what Rad has to say:
First impressions of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Video by PhoneArena
Samsung really impressed us with some of the improvements to this year's flagship lineup of Galaxy phones. Of course, the Ultra's Privacy Display takes the cake for me: this is the type of tech that we love to see. And if you're itching to see more of this, now you know where to go: the new videos section!
