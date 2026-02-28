Mint Mobile's 3-month 5GB plan for $10/mo
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Pre-order the new Galaxy S26 Ultra at the Samsung Store
Save up to $900 on your next Galaxy S26 flagship

PhoneArena's reviews, shorts and comparisons are finally home

Ever wanted to watch our videos without ever leaving the website? Great news: now you can!

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Watch your favorite videos and shorts without ever leaving PhoneArena
The new Videos section on PhoneArena! | Image by PhoneArena
As you all know, our YouTube channel has been a core component of our love for tech and smartphones for years now. If you wanted to watch all of our videos and shorts, however, you had to navigate to other platforms, like the afformentioned fan-favorite or Instagram

Starting now, that's changing! We've finally decided to save you the hassle of having to go elsewhere to enjoy our phone reviews, comparisons and commentary. Our videos hare returned home — literaly! 

You can watch PhoneArena videos on:
  • Our new dedicated Videos page, which you can always get to through the navbar up top on the website
  • On the home page of PhoneArena itself, after you scroll down a bit


All you need to do is pick a vid that you like and click or tap, depending on your browsing device of choice. All of the presented content is uncut and unfiltered: you're getting the same top-notch experience, no matter the platform. 

We decided to make this change in consideration of the fans who don't want to navigate away from the website. Imagine that as you are reading one of our articles, you get the itch to watch one of our shorts. There is no longer a need to open a separate app or window — the vids are now just one tap away, no matter where you are on the website.

Recommended For You

What is your favorite way of getting tech news?
2 Votes

The function is live right now, and it will always display the latest content. That being said, you have a set of nifty buttons to help you pick between videos and shorts. Is the popcorn ready yet? 

Here, let me save you a click. This is our new hands-on with the just-announced Galaxy S26 Ultra, and you should absolutely hear what Rad has to say:

Video Thumbnail
First impressions of the Galaxy S26 Ultra. | Video by PhoneArena

Samsung really impressed us with some of the improvements to this year's flagship lineup of Galaxy phones. Of course, the Ultra's Privacy Display takes the cake for me: this is the type of tech that we love to see. And if you're itching to see more of this, now you know where to go: the new videos section!

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 for up to $500 off

$399 99
$899 99
$500 off (56%)
The "vanilla" Galaxy S26 has finally been announced. With a next-gen Galaxy AI and a powerful chip, this phone checks all the boxes. Right now, you can pre-order the phone for up to $500 with trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26+ for up to $700 off

$399 99
$1099 99
$700 off (64%)
The Galaxy S26+ is here, bringing improved software and a more powerful processor. The device can now be available for up to $700 off at the official store with eligible device trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Pre-order the Galaxy S26 Ultra for up to $900 off

$399 99
$1299 99
$900 off (69%)
The Galaxy S26 Ultra has been announced, bringing a Privacy Screen feature, insanely fast processor, and multiple Galaxy AI enhancements. Right now, you can pre-order the flagship for up to $900 off with eligible trade-ins.
Pre-order at Samsung

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15835 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/324-200/Stako.webp
Stanislav Serbezov News Content Lead
Stan, also known as Stako, is a smartphone enthusiast who loves exploring the limits of Android customization. His journey with mobile tech began with the Nokia 5110 and evolved with devices like the BlackBerry 9350 Curve and Samsung Galaxy A4. Despite his love for Android, he holds equal respect for Apple, considering the iPhone 4s as a significant milestone in mobile tech. Stan started his writing career early, contributing to MetalWorld, and harbors a passion for creative writing. Beyond smartphones, he's interested in photography, design, composition, and gaming, often preferring solo projects to hone his objective thinking. He's also an avid student of open-source technology and consoles, with a special fondness for the Pebble Watch, Arduboy, and Playdate.
Read the latest from Stanislav Serbezov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Dual Sim Whatsapp Iphone

by menooch18 • 1

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 4

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 8
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
These smart new features are quietly turning Google Messages into one of the best messaging apps out there
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
The Galaxy S26 Plus has no reason to exist, but neither does the Galaxy S26 Edge
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
T-Mobile announces its $1,300 Galaxy S26 Ultra on Us deal
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
The Galaxy S26 Ultra is official and it can do what none other phone can
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Free storage upgrades and gift cards make Amazon's Galaxy S26 series deals total must-buys
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon
Pixel 10 Pro XL gets a sweet discount on Amazon

Latest News

Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Another Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra gets unboxed early in a detailed review
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
Apple broke records in another key market, but Samsung still dominated it
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
The Galaxy S26 Ultra will make mainstream flagships fun again
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
My reasons to get the Galaxy S26 Plus over the other models
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Samsung is reportedly revising its Galaxy S26 Ultra production plan, but not because of high demand
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
Will the OnePlus 16 be a proper gaming phone instead of a traditional flagship?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless