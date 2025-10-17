Only 9% of you trust Samsung's Exynos dreams for the Galaxy S26 – the Snapdragon hunger is real
We asked you which Galaxy S26 version (Snapdragon or Exynos) you wanted. The results show that once you get a bad rep, it's hard to get rid of it...
The Galaxy S26 phones are coming in some three months, and the internet is now full to the brim of speculations about them. From the latest rumors, it seems Samsung may have given up on the Galaxy S26 Edge, which was rumored to replace the Plus. Meanwhile, more and more leaks and rumors say we're looking at a split-chip strategy for the phones.
These poll results are definitely not surprising, given the historical disparity between Samsung's chips and Qualcomm's. Yet again, these results also show that once something gets a bad rep, it's very hard to turn things around.
Rumor has it that the Galaxy S26 Pro (the base model) and the Galaxy S26 Plus may come with the Exynos 2600, while the Galaxy S26 Ultra has been spotted with Qualcomm's chip. Yet, these phones are not official yet, so it's hard to tell what Samsung's chip strategy would be.
In previous years, the company has sold two versions of its Galaxy S devices, and which version you got depended on the market you're in. Galaxy S buyers in the U.S. and Samsung's home country got Snapdragon-powered phones, while people from other parts of the world had to get the Exynos.
The thing is, historically speaking, Exynos processors have lagged behind Snapdragon ones, leaving many Samsung fans disappointed. We don't know if history will repeat itself this time around, but it seems Samsung will have a hard time convincing you to trust the Exynos chip.
It seems like this time, there's going to be an Exynos-Snapdragon divide with the Galaxy S26 series. We asked you which processor you preferred. And the overwhelming majority of you basically tossed the Exynos into the waters of oblivion.
Poll results show under 9% of you would actually trust the Exynos chip
At the time of writing, only 8.37% of the voters in our poll say that they are trusting Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip to perform well, and are willing to give it a chance for the Galaxy S26 series.
Exynos vs Snapdragon. | Image Credit - PhoneArena
17.49% of you, at the time of writing, would wait for performance reviews before you make up your decision. So, you are still somewhat willing to give a chance to see if Samsung's chip may come on par with the Snapdragon.
Exynos 2600, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and the Galaxy S26
I'd love to see the Exynos 2600 chip succeed
That would be such a wonderful redemption arc, if it happened, wouldn't it? Snapdragon chips are super powerful and energy efficient, and that's true, but Samsung's Exynos 2600 is said to be built on a 2nm process, which should help it with raw power and efficiency.
I'd love to see that chip come on par with Qualcomm's version, just so that I see that happen. To be fair, if you ask me, though, I'd also vote for the Snapdragon version. Yet again, I hope Samsung manages to surprise us all, in a good way.
