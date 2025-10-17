Only 9% of you trust Samsung's Exynos dreams for the Galaxy S26 – the Snapdragon hunger is real

Galaxy S26

Poll results show under 9% of you would actually trust the Exynos chip

At the time of writing, only 8.37% of the voters in our poll say that they are trusting Samsung's Exynos 2600 chip to perform well, and are willing to give it a chance for the Galaxy S26 series.





69.21%

17.49% of you, at the time of writing, would wait for performance reviews before you make up your decision. So, you are still somewhat willing to give a chance to see if Samsung's chip may come on par with the Snapdragon.





Which Galaxy S26 version would you rather have? The Snapdragon-powered one The Exynos-powered one (trust Samsung this time!) Depends on performance reviews I’m not buying a Galaxy The Snapdragon-powered one 69.32% The Exynos-powered one (trust Samsung this time!) 8.7% Depends on performance reviews 17.15% I’m not buying a Galaxy 4.83%

Exynos 2600, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, and the Galaxy S26

I'd love to see the Exynos 2600 chip succeed

That would be such a wonderful redemption arc, if it happened, wouldn't it? Snapdragon chips are super powerful and energy efficient, and that's true, but Samsung's Exynos 2600 is said to be built on a 2nm process, which should help it with raw power and efficiency.





I'd love to see that chip come on par with Qualcomm's version, just so that I see that happen. To be fair, if you ask me, though, I'd also vote for the Snapdragon version. Yet again, I hope Samsung manages to surprise us all, in a good way.







