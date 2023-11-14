This OnePlus Pad Black Friday deal bundles the discounted tablet with a free keyboard
A sitewide oneplus.com Black Friday 2023 sale is in full swing since yesterday, but while some of the company's gadgets can be purchased at the exact same prices from its official US e-store and third-party retailers like Amazon, other holiday deals are very clearly best served directly from the device manufacturer.
The OnePlus Pad, for instance, is discounted by 80 bucks from a $479.99 list price on Amazon, which is certainly not a bad offer for a relatively new Android-based slate with a decidedly attractive design and excellent specifications. But OnePlus is adding a complimentary magnetic keyboard to an identical $80 markdown at the time of this writing, saving you a grand total of $230.
Now that's a truly outstanding and pretty much impossible-to-beat Black Friday deal on one of the best Android tablets money can buy this holiday season bundled with a nifty productivity-enhancing accessory.
Of course, we're not going to sit here and try to convince you that the OnePlus Pad can replace your traditional laptop or give something like Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 powerhouse a run for its money at a fraction of the price, but for how affordable it currently is, this reasonably versatile and undoubtedly feature-packed 11.6-incher can definitely prove a solid alternative to Apple's best iPads out there.
That generous IPS LCD screen comes with an excellent resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels and an even more excellent 144Hz refresh rate, not to mention teeny-tiny bezels all around its metal frame, while the 9,510mAh battery under the slate's hood is perfectly capable of delivering "all-day" power and charging at remarkable 67W speeds.
Can you do better at $399.99 right now? We really don't think so, but of course, this year's Black Friday "season" is only getting started, and we wouldn't rule out seeing something like Samsung's gargantuan Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ (with a built-in S Pen) drop dangerously close to the $400 mark in the near future as well. Are you willing to wait and see if that actually materializes or will you pull the trigger on the OnePlus Pad right away?
