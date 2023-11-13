Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
The state-of-the-art OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are on sale at a huge Black Friday discount
Are you looking to buy some of the best wireless earbuds for yourself or a loved one at the lowest possible price this holiday season? Then there's really no point in waiting for those "true" Black Friday sales events to arrive next week, as so many great products in the Apple-dominated category are already discounted more deeply than ever before.

In the case of the super-premium OnePlus Buds Pro 2, you're technically dealing with a return of Amazon's sweetest promotion to date, which was previously exclusively available for the e-commerce giant's Prime subscribers for a limited time last month.

True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Immersive Spatial Audio, Audiophile-Grade Sound Quality Co-Created with Dynaudio, MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Support, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 39 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Two Colors
True Wireless Earbuds with Adaptive Noise Cancellation, Immersive Spatial Audio, Audiophile-Grade Sound Quality Co-Created with Dynaudio, MelodyBoost Dual Drivers, Bluetooth 5.3 Support, Hi-Res Audio, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 39 Hours of Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, Two Colors
Now the exact same 80 bucks can be slashed off the $179.99 list price of these noise-cancelling AirPods Pro 2 rivals with Spatial Audio skills in both "Obsidian Black" and "Arbor Green" colorways at both Amazon and the official OnePlus US e-store.

It goes without saying that there are no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever this time around, and although we fully expect to see an identical deal near Thanksgiving, it's probably smart to beat the rush and place your order before OnePlus and Amazon inevitably hit the pause button here.

There really are not a whole lot of budget wireless earbuds options on the market right now with a list of features quite as extensive and impressive as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. In addition to adaptive noise cancellation and Google-powered Spatial Audio technology, these almost shockingly affordable bad boys also have massive 11mm dynamic drivers under the hood to guarantee a "superior audio experience", as well as up to 39 hours (!!!) of combined battery life.

Of course, that latter number drops to only 6 hours if you consider the buds by themselves and keep ANC functionality enabled at all times, with the bundled wireless charging case capable of bumping that up to 25 hours under the same condition. Those are still remarkable figures by any standards and even more so when you take the newly reduced pricing into account.
