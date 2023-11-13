The state-of-the-art OnePlus Buds Pro 2 are on sale at a huge Black Friday discount





Now the exact same 80 bucks can be slashed off the $179.99 list price of these noise-cancelling AirPods Pro 2 rivals with Spatial Audio skills in both "Obsidian Black" and "Arbor Green" colorways at both Amazon and the official OnePlus US e-store.





It goes without saying that there are no special requirements or strings attached whatsoever this time around, and although we fully expect to see an identical deal near Thanksgiving, it's probably smart to beat the rush and place your order before OnePlus and Amazon inevitably hit the pause button here.





There really are not a whole lot of budget wireless earbuds options on the market right now with a list of features quite as extensive and impressive as the OnePlus Buds Pro 2. In addition to adaptive noise cancellation and Google-powered Spatial Audio technology, these almost shockingly affordable bad boys also have massive 11mm dynamic drivers under the hood to guarantee a "superior audio experience", as well as up to 39 hours (!!!) of combined battery life.





Of course, that latter number drops to only 6 hours if you consider the buds by themselves and keep ANC functionality enabled at all times, with the bundled wireless charging case capable of bumping that up to 25 hours under the same condition. Those are still remarkable figures by any standards and even more so when you take the newly reduced pricing into account.