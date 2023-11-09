Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

Best Buy's top Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal is now open to everyone with no special conditions

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy's top Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal is now open to everyone with no special conditions
Best Buy sure took us all by surprise a couple of weeks ago with a monumental Black Friday 2023 discount on an exceptionally powerful Surface Pro 9 variant with a handy keyboard included, but alas, that incredible (and incredibly early) holiday deal was exclusively available with a special membership for a few days only.

Of course, it didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the promotion was bound to return and expand to all Best Buy shoppers closer to the actual Black Friday "holiday", and with absolutely no advance notice, that's precisely what has just happened at some point in the last few days.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB SSD, 16GB RAM, Intel Core i5 Processor, 13-Inch PixelSense Flow Touchscreen with 2880 x 1920 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, Windows 11 Software, Up to 15.5 Hours of Battery Life, Two USB-C Ports with USB 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 Support, 2W Stereo Speakers with Dolby Atmos, 10MP Rear-Facing Autofocus Camera, Windows Hello Face Authentication Front Camera, Graphite, Keyboard Included
$540 off (35%)
$999 99
$1539 99
Buy at BestBuy

Yes, Microsoft's versatile 13-inch productivity beast is once again priced at just $999.99 in an Intel Core i5 configuration with 16GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD, as well as a bundled keyboard, and this time around, you don't need to be a My Best Buy subscriber to take advantage of the retailer's amazing $540 markdown.

If you're looking to purchase one of the absolute best tablets out there with the most wicked laptop-transforming skills and enough raw power to handle all your mobile entertainment and business needs without breaking the bank before Christmas, trust us, this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are unlikely to get better than this.

$999.99, mind you, is less than the regular price of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) colossus... with only 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM, as well as no keyboard or any other optional accessories included. That, our friends, is how you can obliterate the competition with minimal effort (and, for some reason, minimal fanfare), but even though the holiday season is just getting started, our advice is to hurry and pull the trigger here before this Black Friday gem inevitably goes away... again.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
How many browsers is Safari? Wrong answers only or Apple is in trouble
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Pixel 8a: Turning the affordable Pixel into Android’s iPhone SE might be a crazy (good) idea
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Amazon's head-turning 50% discount on the JBL Live Pro 2 is still up for grabs
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
Need the third-gen Apple Pencil now? You can pick one up from the nearest Apple Store
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
"X" reportedly offers to sell some users discarded handles for as much as $50,000
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
Looking to expand its rural footprint, T-Mobile could be interested in this struggling carrier
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless