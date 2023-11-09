Best Buy's top Surface Pro 9 Black Friday deal is now open to everyone with no special conditions
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Best Buy sure took us all by surprise a couple of weeks ago with a monumental Black Friday 2023 discount on an exceptionally powerful Surface Pro 9 variant with a handy keyboard included, but alas, that incredible (and incredibly early) holiday deal was exclusively available with a special membership for a few days only.
Of course, it didn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the promotion was bound to return and expand to all Best Buy shoppers closer to the actual Black Friday "holiday", and with absolutely no advance notice, that's precisely what has just happened at some point in the last few days.
Yes, Microsoft's versatile 13-inch productivity beast is once again priced at just $999.99 in an Intel Core i5 configuration with 16GB RAM and a speedy 256GB SSD, as well as a bundled keyboard, and this time around, you don't need to be a My Best Buy subscriber to take advantage of the retailer's amazing $540 markdown.
If you're looking to purchase one of the absolute best tablets out there with the most wicked laptop-transforming skills and enough raw power to handle all your mobile entertainment and business needs without breaking the bank before Christmas, trust us, this year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are unlikely to get better than this.
$999.99, mind you, is less than the regular price of Apple's 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2022) colossus... with only 128GB storage space and 8GB RAM, as well as no keyboard or any other optional accessories included. That, our friends, is how you can obliterate the competition with minimal effort (and, for some reason, minimal fanfare), but even though the holiday season is just getting started, our advice is to hurry and pull the trigger here before this Black Friday gem inevitably goes away... again.
