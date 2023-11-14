The exquisitely affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are cheap as chips for Black Friday 2023
If you're looking for some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy this holiday season, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are... probably not it. The company's ultra-high-end Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, can be an amazing alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 at an unbeatable price, but even after their $80 Black Friday discount, we're not entirely sure everyone can afford those noise-cancelling bad boys.
That brings us right back to the mid-end Nord Buds 2, which are most definitely not on the same level as the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as far as overall audio quality goes, but impressively enough, you do get active noise cancellation here too.
Priced at a very reasonable $59.99 when they made their US commercial debut around six months ago, the Lightning White and Thunder Gray-coated OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are incredibly available for 30 bucks less than that right now. This is a Black Friday deal that will surely not get any better closer to Thanksgiving, and if you hurry, you can claim it directly from OnePlus or Amazon.
Previously discounted no lower than $39.99, these puppies are obviously cheaper than ever before and pretty much unrivaled in terms of value for money as far as the best budget wireless earbuds out there are concerned.
They may not be the prettiest buds around, but their ANC skills, up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time and monumental 36-hour combined battery life with the charging case factored in, and more than respectable IP55 water and dust resistance objectively make the Nord Buds 2 a smarter purchase for most holiday shoppers than the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, "regular" Galaxy Buds 2, or "regular" AirPods 2.
