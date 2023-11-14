Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Weekly Discussion
Weekly Discussion
What's the most annoying thing about your current phone?

The exquisitely affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are cheap as chips for Black Friday 2023

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The exquisitely affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are cheap as chips for Black Friday 2023
If you're looking for some of the best wireless earbuds money can buy this holiday season, the OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are... probably not it. The company's ultra-high-end Buds Pro 2, on the other hand, can be an amazing alternative to Apple's industry-leading AirPods Pro 2 at an unbeatable price, but even after their $80 Black Friday discount, we're not entirely sure everyone can afford those noise-cancelling bad boys.

That brings us right back to the mid-end Nord Buds 2, which are most definitely not on the same level as the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro as far as overall audio quality goes, but impressively enough, you do get active noise cancellation here too.

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, BassWave Bass Enhancement Algorithm, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Microphones, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Two Color Options
$30 off (50%)
$29 99
$59 99
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus Nord Buds 2

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, BassWave Bass Enhancement Algorithm, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Four Microphones, Up to 7 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, Fast Charging, Two Color Options
$30 off (50%)
Buy at Amazon

Priced at a very reasonable $59.99 when they made their US commercial debut around six months ago, the Lightning White and Thunder Gray-coated OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are incredibly available for 30 bucks less than that right now. This is a Black Friday deal that will surely not get any better closer to Thanksgiving, and if you hurry, you can claim it directly from OnePlus or Amazon.

Previously discounted no lower than $39.99, these puppies are obviously cheaper than ever before and pretty much unrivaled in terms of value for money as far as the best budget wireless earbuds out there are concerned.

They may not be the prettiest buds around, but their ANC skills, up to 7 hours of uninterrupted listening time and monumental 36-hour combined battery life with the charging case factored in, and more than respectable IP55 water and dust resistance objectively make the Nord Buds 2 a smarter purchase for most holiday shoppers than the aforementioned AirPods Pro 2, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, "regular" Galaxy Buds 2, or "regular" AirPods 2.
Follow PhoneArena on Google News

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Latest News

iPhone with Android? UK buyer gets a surprise with Android phone in iPhone 15 Pro Max disguise
iPhone with Android? UK buyer gets a surprise with Android phone in iPhone 15 Pro Max disguise
The exquisitely affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are cheap as chips for Black Friday 2023
The exquisitely affordable OnePlus Nord Buds 2 are cheap as chips for Black Friday 2023
Revealed in court: Google paid $8 billion over 4 years to make its services default on Samsung devices
Revealed in court: Google paid $8 billion over 4 years to make its services default on Samsung devices
Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are down to their killer Black Friday prices
Amazon's new Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max are down to their killer Black Friday prices
Scammers use fake links to Google's chatbot Bard to steal login data and financial info
Scammers use fake links to Google's chatbot Bard to steal login data and financial info
Samsung AI features are coming to Galaxy devices, but which smartphone will get it first?
Samsung AI features are coming to Galaxy devices, but which smartphone will get it first?
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless