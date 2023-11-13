Amazon's Prime Day deal on the OnePlus Pad is back, and this time anyone can take advantage
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Today seems to be OnePlus fans’ lucky day! Earlier, we shared a tempting ongoing deal for the OnePlus 11 on Best Buy, with no strings attached. And now, Amazon has prepared something to offer in its own right. It’s none other than a 17% price cut on the OnePlus Pad. In other words, you can now get one of the best tablets on the market at a handsome $80 off.
Decidedly still hot and new, the OnePlus Pad is a fantastic Android-powered slate. It boasts a sturdy and yet lightweight construction. The device looks incredibly smooth and sleek on the outside, but it’s just as snappy on the inside. OnePlus’ tablet is the first tablet in the world to have a 7:5 ratio screen, which should make it more suitable for binge-watching while at the same time making interactions with it much more comfortable.
You also get a decidedly powerful performance facilitated by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC. In addition, the OnePlus tablet comes with enough battery life to keep you going for hours. With a 9,510mAh battery with super-fast 67W charging support, this tablet undoubtedly provides a lot of value for your investment of just under $400.
Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a decidedly solid choice among Android users looking for a Galaxy Tab alternative. So, if you missed the chance to get it at $80 off on Prime Day, know that Amazon is giving you another opportunity to do so. And it’s not even Black Friday yet!
We’ve seen this incredible price cut only once before – back on Prime Day in October. However, the deal was available only to Prime members back then, while pretty much anyone with internet access can take advantage of this one. And if a 17% price cut doesn’t seem good enough for you, keep in mind that there are other early Black Friday deals on tablets to choose from.
Decidedly still hot and new, the OnePlus Pad is a fantastic Android-powered slate. It boasts a sturdy and yet lightweight construction. The device looks incredibly smooth and sleek on the outside, but it’s just as snappy on the inside. OnePlus’ tablet is the first tablet in the world to have a 7:5 ratio screen, which should make it more suitable for binge-watching while at the same time making interactions with it much more comfortable.
Indeed, watching your favorite films and TV series is as enjoyable as it gets with this slate. The device sports an 11.6-inch 144Hz screen. OnePlus complemented the touchscreen by four Dolby Atmos-enhanced speakers for an immersive experience that brings you closer to your favorite TV characters.
You also get a decidedly powerful performance facilitated by MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 SoC. In addition, the OnePlus tablet comes with enough battery life to keep you going for hours. With a 9,510mAh battery with super-fast 67W charging support, this tablet undoubtedly provides a lot of value for your investment of just under $400.
Overall, the OnePlus Pad is a decidedly solid choice among Android users looking for a Galaxy Tab alternative. So, if you missed the chance to get it at $80 off on Prime Day, know that Amazon is giving you another opportunity to do so. And it’s not even Black Friday yet!
Things that are NOT allowed: