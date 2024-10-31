The delayed OnePlus Open 2 should inspire Samsung to do something different in 2025





Of course, a product that was never officially announced in the first place can't really be "delayed", but following the successful fall 2023 launch of the original OnePlus Open , it felt reasonable to expect an improved sequel of some sort to start selling... right about now.





Galaxy Z Fold 6 alternative a bit further. Bad call? I personally don't think so, and if you'll give me a few minutes, I'll try to explain why. Instead of that, OnePlus chose to focus on releasing its latest "conventional" flagship earlier than usual , taking some extra time to possibly refine and reportedly upgrade itsalternative a bit further. Bad call? I personally don't think so, and if you'll give me a few minutes, I'll try to explain why.

Normalize non-regular product upgrade cycles!

















Granted, a book-style foldable is a much higher-profile device than some Galaxy Buds, AirPods, an iPad mini, or a Pixel Tablet , which is precisely why it makes sense to release a new edition... when it makes sense. If that's the case 10, 11, or 12 months after the launch of a previous version, then great. But if not, 15, 18, or even 24 months works too.







Recommended Stories





and an impressive battery size is feasible, I for one don't have a problem waiting. Could OnePlus have pulled off these upgrades this month or at least this quarter? Perhaps, but if the company needed a few more months to make sure a foldable design with "record-breaking" thinness an impressive battery size is feasible, I for one don't have a problem waiting.

Will the OnePlus Open 2 be able to keep the Galaxy Z Fold 7 at bay?





That, my friends and dear readers, is the million billion-dollar question no one can really answer at the moment. But I feel like I can venture a guess based on Samsung's far too predictable smartphone launch schedule and upgrade cycles in recent years.













A lot of folks seem convinced that the Galaxy Z Fold 7 will be strongly inspired by the currently Korea-exclusive Z Fold SE, which would likely make it inferior to the OnePlus Open 2 in a number of key ways, as well as incredibly late to the Snapdragon 8 Elite party in the summer of 2025.





The thing that's very important to mention is that this year's Galaxy Z Fold 6 is not really better than last year's OnePlus Open if you objectively analyze the two's value equation as a whole, which only goes to show that you don't always need to upgrade every product every year to lead the mobile industry in terms of true and palpable innovation.





Of course, it's not too late for Samsung to take a page from the often-brilliant OnePlus playbook and reverse the tables with a spring 2025 launch of a Galaxy Z Fold 7 inspired by the Z Fold Special Edition but further upgraded with a bigger battery, even better cameras, and a thinner profile. Then again, that's something not even my dreamer side can entertain for more than a few seconds without rejecting as a totally outlandish theory.