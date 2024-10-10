Possible OnePlus Open 2 launch date window leaked
Up Next:
First-gen OnePlus Open. | Image credit — PhoneArena
The highly anticipated OnePlus Open 2, the successor to one of 2023's best foldable phones, is rumored to be released in the first quarter of 2025. This news comes from a reliable tipster who also shed light on some interesting developments regarding the phone's camera system. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be the global version of the OPPO Find N5, following the pattern of the previous generation, where the OPPO Find N3 was rebranded as the OnePlus Open for the global market.
According to earlier leaks, OPPO, the parent company of OnePlus, had considered using the quad-camera system from the Find X8 Ultra for the Find N5/OnePlus Open 2. However, they reportedly ultimately decided to stick with the triple-camera setup found in the original OnePlus Open. This decision might disappoint those who were hoping for camera hardware that could rival the best traditional camera phones on the market. However, it's worth noting that the OnePlus Open already boasts a very capable camera system for a foldable phone, including a 64MP 3x periscope camera, which is a rarity in the foldable phone segment.
Find N5 and X8 Ultra are coming in Q1— Teme (@RODENT950) October 9, 2024
N5 is tested with X8 Ultras quad camera setup, but seems that they're ditching it and continue with current tricam setup. #OppoFindN5#OppoFindX8Ultrapic.twitter.com/jYvmaJ5PBM
It's likely that OPPO chose to retain the triple-camera setup to keep the device's profile slim and sleek. A quad-camera system, especially one borrowed from a flagship device like the Find X8 Ultra, could have added significant bulk to the camera housing, compromising the overall design and portability of the foldable phone.
Beyond the camera setup, several other leaks have surfaced regarding the OnePlus Open 2's specifications. These leaks suggest that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, measure less than 10mm in thickness, and feature a 50MP main camera. Additionally, it is expected to include OnePlus's signature alert slider and offer water resistance, a feature that is still relatively uncommon in foldable phones.
If these rumors prove accurate, the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The combination of a powerful processor, a slim design, and improved cameras, along with the expected advancements in display and hinge technology, could make it a top contender in the increasingly competitive foldable phone market.
Recommended Stories
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: