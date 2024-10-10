See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
SAMSUNG STORE BARGAIN
Head to Samsung to snatch a Galaxy S24 Ultra at $300 off, no strings attached!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Possible OnePlus Open 2 launch date window leaked

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Release dates OnePlus
An image of the OnePlus Open
First-gen OnePlus Open. | Image credit — PhoneArena

The highly anticipated OnePlus Open 2, the successor to one of 2023's best foldable phones, is rumored to be released in the first quarter of 2025. This news comes from a reliable tipster who also shed light on some interesting developments regarding the phone's camera system. The OnePlus Open 2 is expected to be the global version of the OPPO Find N5, following the pattern of the previous generation, where the OPPO Find N3 was rebranded as the OnePlus Open for the global market.

According to earlier leaks, OPPO, the parent company of OnePlus, had considered using the quad-camera system from the Find X8 Ultra for the Find N5/OnePlus Open 2. However, they reportedly ultimately decided to stick with the triple-camera setup found in the original OnePlus Open. This decision might disappoint those who were hoping for camera hardware that could rival the best traditional camera phones on the market. However, it's worth noting that the OnePlus Open already boasts a very capable camera system for a foldable phone, including a 64MP 3x periscope camera, which is a rarity in the foldable phone segment.


It's likely that OPPO chose to retain the triple-camera setup to keep the device's profile slim and sleek. A quad-camera system, especially one borrowed from a flagship device like the Find X8 Ultra, could have added significant bulk to the camera housing, compromising the overall design and portability of the foldable phone.

Beyond the camera setup, several other leaks have surfaced regarding the OnePlus Open 2's specifications. These leaks suggest that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, measure less than 10mm in thickness, and feature a 50MP main camera. Additionally, it is expected to include OnePlus's signature alert slider and offer water resistance, a feature that is still relatively uncommon in foldable phones.

Recommended Stories
If these rumors prove accurate, the OnePlus Open 2 is shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The combination of a powerful processor, a slim design, and improved cameras, along with the expected advancements in display and hinge technology, could make it a top contender in the increasingly competitive foldable phone market.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
T-Mobile deal connects your smartwatch, tablet and even laptop for only $5/month per device
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
AT&T users should brace for a rate increase as company provides price change info
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Did SpaceX unknowingly stab T-Mobile in the back?
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows
Galaxy S25 Ultra is no longer the odd one out in the family, leaked image shows

Latest News

Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Apple's 2024 Beats Pill speaker is discounted for the very first time before Prime Day
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Google Play Store may soon start highlighting tablet-optimized apps compatible with cars
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Amazon is selling Samsung's formidable Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a new record low price (no Prime needed)
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Xiaomi 15 Pro's design and colors exposed in leaked renders
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
Target has the Apple Watch SE 2 with 4G LTE on sale at a Prime Day-beating price
The iPhone has too many buttons now
The iPhone has too many buttons now
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless