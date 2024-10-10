Possible OnePlus Open 2 launch date window leaked

Find N5 and X8 Ultra are coming in Q1

N5 is tested with X8 Ultras quad camera setup, but seems that they're ditching it and continue with current tricam setup. #OppoFindN5#OppoFindX8Ultrapic.twitter.com/jYvmaJ5PBM — Teme (@RODENT950) October 9, 2024





It's likely that OPPO chose to retain the triple-camera setup to keep the device's profile slim and sleek. A quad-camera system, especially one borrowed from a flagship device like the Find X8 Ultra, could have added significant bulk to the camera housing, compromising the overall design and portability of the foldable phone .



Beyond the camera setup, several other leaks have surfaced regarding the OnePlus Open 2 's specifications. These leaks suggest that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, measure less than 10mm in thickness, and feature a 50MP main camera. Additionally, it is expected to include OnePlus's signature alert slider and offer water resistance, a feature that is still relatively uncommon in foldable phones .



If these rumors prove accurate, theis shaping up to be a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The combination of a powerful processor, a slim design, and improved cameras, along with the expected advancements in display and hinge technology, could make it a top contender in the increasingly competitivemarket.