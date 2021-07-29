The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Compatible with every single major carrier stateside from T-Mobile to AT&T and Verizon, the Blue Quantum-coated device can be purchased for $199.99 instead of $239.99 today only.





While $40 may not seem like a particularly deep price cut, bargain hunters are guaranteed to appreciate the opportunity to snap up such a well-reviewed and hot new mid-ranger for less than ever before.







Released just last month, the Nord N200 5G comes with a silky smooth, impressively sharp, and fairly large 6.49-inch 90Hz display in tow, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Granted, the now ultra-affordable Android 11 smartphone doesn't exactly shine in terms of processing speed or camera performance, but you obviously can't have everything at a measly two Benjamins with absolutely no strings attached.





Not when the design is so "modern", hole punch and all, and the 64 gigs of internal storage space are expandable via a handy microSD card slot. The respectable list of OnePlus Nord N200 5G features is completed by a good old fashioned headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and decent 4GB RAM count.







