The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant

The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While $40 may not seem like a particularly deep price cut, bargain hunters are guaranteed to appreciate the opportunity to snap up such a well-reviewed and hot new mid-ranger for less than ever before.
Released just last month, the Nord N200 5G comes with a silky smooth, impressively sharp, and fairly large 6.49-inch 90Hz display in tow, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Granted, the now ultra-affordable Android 11 smartphone doesn't exactly shine in terms of processing speed or camera performance, but you obviously can't have everything at a measly two Benjamins with absolutely no strings attached.
Before claiming this limited-time Best Buy deal, you might want to keep in mind that the unlocked 5G-capable OnePlus device is restricted to 4G LTE speeds on AT&T and Verizon, which... probably sounds like a bigger flaw than it actually is when you consider the current state of the US 5G landscape.