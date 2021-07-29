Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
T-Mobile AT&T Verizon Android Deals OnePlus 5G

The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant
When it comes to shopping for one of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021, you literally can't do better than a free OnePlus Nord N200. But if for some reason you're unable or unwilling to meet T-Mobile or Metro's special conditions required to drop the handset's already affordable price to $0, you'll be happy to know the US unlocked model is on sale at a cool discount for the very first time.

Compatible with every single major carrier stateside from T-Mobile to AT&T and Verizon, the Blue Quantum-coated device can be purchased for $199.99 instead of $239.99 today only.

While $40 may not seem like a particularly deep price cut, bargain hunters are guaranteed to appreciate the opportunity to snap up such a well-reviewed and hot new mid-ranger for less than ever before.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G

Blue Quantum, Unlocked, 64GB

$40 off (17%)
$199 99
$239 99
Buy at BestBuy

Released just last month, the Nord N200 5G comes with a silky smooth, impressively sharp, and fairly large 6.49-inch 90Hz display in tow, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Granted, the now ultra-affordable Android 11 smartphone doesn't exactly shine in terms of processing speed or camera performance, but you obviously can't have everything at a measly two Benjamins with absolutely no strings attached.

Not when the design is so "modern", hole punch and all, and the 64 gigs of internal storage space are expandable via a handy microSD card slot. The respectable list of OnePlus Nord N200 5G features is completed by a good old fashioned headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and decent 4GB RAM count.

Before claiming this limited-time Best Buy deal, you might want to keep in mind that the unlocked 5G-capable OnePlus device is restricted to 4G LTE speeds on AT&T and Verizon, which... probably sounds like a bigger flaw than it actually is when you consider the current state of the US 5G landscape.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price
featured
featured
OnePlus Nord N200 5G is official; Great specs at a great price
Jun 15, 2021, 8:00 AM, by Iskren Gaidarov
OnePlus Nord N200 5G will receive only one major Android update
OnePlus Nord N200 5G will receive only one major Android update
Jun 22, 2021, 9:33 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Nord N200 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.2
17%off $200 Special BestBuy $115 eBay
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera) 16 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11

Latest News

OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
by Iskra Petrova,  0
OxygenOS Open Beta 12 for the OnePlus 8 series now available, brings the new OnePlus Store
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
by Iskra Petrova,  0
WhatsApp beta for iOS introduces the option to send better quality images via the chat service
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
by Daniel Petrov,  1
The exact Apple iPad mini 6 display size leaks, no Pro model expected
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung confirms it has made an S Pen specifically for third-gen foldable phones
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
by Anam Hamid,  1
Galaxy Z Flip 3 leaks in official high-resolution images
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
by Iskren Gaidarov,  3
Remember the Nokia 6310? HMD just revealed its 2021 version; Take a look
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless