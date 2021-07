The affordable OnePlus Nord N200 5G is cheaper than ever in a US unlocked variant

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Compatible with every single major carrier stateside from T-Mobile to AT&T and Verizon, the Blue Quantum-coated device can be purchased for $199.99 instead of $239.99 today only.





While $40 may not seem like a particularly deep price cut, bargain hunters are guaranteed to appreciate the opportunity to snap up such a well-reviewed and hot new mid-ranger for less than ever before.







Released just last month, the Nord N200 5G comes with a silky smooth, impressively sharp, and fairly large 6.49-inch 90Hz display in tow, as well as a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood. Granted, the now ultra-affordable Android 11 smartphone doesn't exactly shine in terms of processing speed or camera performance, but you obviously can't have everything at a measly two Benjamins with absolutely no strings attached.





Not when the design is so "modern", hole punch and all, and the 64 gigs of internal storage space are expandable via a handy microSD card slot. The respectable list of OnePlus Nord N200 5G features is completed by a good old fashioned headphone jack, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and decent 4GB RAM count.





Before claiming this limited-time Best Buy deal, you might want to keep in mind that the unlocked 5G-capable OnePlus device is restricted to 4G LTE speeds on AT&T and Verizon, which... probably sounds like a bigger flaw than it actually is when you consider the current state of the US 5G landscape





When it comes to shopping for one of the best budget 5G phones available in 2021 , you literally can't do better than a free OnePlus Nord N200 . But if for some reason you're unable or unwilling to meet T-Mobile or Metro's special conditions required to drop the handset's already affordable price to $0, you'll be happy to know the US unlocked model is on sale at a cool discount for the very first time.