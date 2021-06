T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign

The OnePlus Nord N200 is now T-Mobile's free 5G phone

In April, T-Mobile announced its latest un-carrier move in the form of a “5G for all” promotion that essentially offered a free 5G smartphone to both new and existing customers when trading in any mobile phone or adding a new line.The free device on offer has until now been the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G . However, a new report claims that it’s about to be replaced with a newer smartphone from a rival brand — OnePlus. claims (via) that the Magenta carrier has started informing employees about plans to remove the Galaxy A32 5G from the “5G for all” campaign. June 24 is the last day it will be eligible.Starting June 25, the only smartphone that will be available for free through the “5G for all” promotion is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G , which was announced last week as the successor to the popular Nord N100.It retails at $239 before the promotion —less than the $282 Galaxy A32 5G — but can be acquired for free after 24 months of bill credits. The catch is that you still need to trade in an undamaged phone or add a new line.T-Mobile already announced last week that it’d be offering the Nord N200 5G for free to new and existing customers. But what it didn’t divulge at the time was its plans to remove the Galaxy A32 5G from the campaign.Today’s report doesn’t reveal the reason for this unexpected switch, but perhaps it has something to do with the stock. The Galaxy A32 5G is already back-ordered to August on Samsung’s website, whereas the Nord N200 5G should be widely available.As pointed out above, the Nord N200 5G is also noticeably cheaper than the phone it’s replacing, meaning T-Mobile won’t have to offer as much money in bill credits to new and returning customers.