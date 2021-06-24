$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
T-Mobile Samsung Android OnePlus 5G

T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign

Joshua Swingle
By Joshua Swingle @joshuaswingle
Jun 24, 2021, 10:12 AM
0
T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign
In April, T-Mobile announced its latest un-carrier move in the form of a “5G for all” promotion that essentially offered a free 5G smartphone to both new and existing customers when trading in any mobile phone or adding a new line.

The free device on offer has until now been the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. However, a new report claims that it’s about to be replaced with a newer smartphone from a rival brand — OnePlus.

The OnePlus Nord N200 is now T-Mobile's free 5G phone


The T-Mo Report claims (via XDA) that the Magenta carrier has started informing employees about plans to remove the Galaxy A32 5G from the “5G for all” campaign. June 24 is the last day it will be eligible.

Starting June 25, the only smartphone that will be available for free through the “5G for all” promotion is the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, which was announced last week as the successor to the popular Nord N100.

It retails at $239 before the promotion —less than the $282 Galaxy A32 5G — but can be acquired for free after 24 months of bill credits. The catch is that you still need to trade in an undamaged phone or add a new line.

T-Mobile already announced last week that it’d be offering the Nord N200 5G for free to new and existing customers. But what it didn’t divulge at the time was its plans to remove the Galaxy A32 5G from the campaign.

Today’s report doesn’t reveal the reason for this unexpected switch, but perhaps it has something to do with the stock. The Galaxy A32 5G is already back-ordered to August on Samsung’s website, whereas the Nord N200 5G should be widely available.

As pointed out above, the Nord N200 5G is also noticeably cheaper than the phone it’s replacing, meaning T-Mobile won’t have to offer as much money in bill credits to new and returning customers.

Related phones

Nord N200 5G
OnePlus Nord N200 5G View Full specs
  • Display 6.5 inches 2400 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 13 MP (Triple camera)
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 11
Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32 View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

6.5
$280 Special BestBuy $280 Special Samsung Deal Special Amazon
View more offers
  • Display 6.5 inches 1600 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 48 MP (Quad camera) 13 MP front
  • Hardware MediaTek Dimensity 720 4GB RAM
  • Storage 64GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android

Latest News

Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Instagram is changing your feed, forcing you into more screen time
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  10
iPad Pro 2021 price, deals, where to buy
Pixel 6 & 6 Pro: Should Samsung and Apple be worried?
by Martin Filipov,  0
Pixel 6 & 6 Pro: Should Samsung and Apple be worried?
Apple will likely stick to simpler battery components to keep iPhone 13 cost in check
by Anam Hamid,  0
Apple will likely stick to simpler battery components to keep iPhone 13 cost in check
Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Check out the dedicated Galaxy S21 5G Olympic Games Edition in the flesh
Apple's AirPods Pro are now cheaper than during Amazon's Prime Day festivities (brand new)
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro are now cheaper than during Amazon's Prime Day festivities (brand new)
-31%
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless