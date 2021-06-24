T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign

T-Mobile replacing free Galaxy A32 with Nord N200 in '5G for all' campaign0
The free device on offer has until now been the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G. However, a new report claims that it’s about to be replaced with a newer smartphone from a rival brand — OnePlus.
The OnePlus Nord N200 is now T-Mobile's free 5G phone
The T-Mo Report claims (via XDA) that the Magenta carrier has started informing employees about plans to remove the Galaxy A32 5G from the “5G for all” campaign. June 24 is the last day it will be eligible.
It retails at $239 before the promotion —less than the $282 Galaxy A32 5G — but can be acquired for free after 24 months of bill credits. The catch is that you still need to trade in an undamaged phone or add a new line.
T-Mobile already announced last week that it’d be offering the Nord N200 5G for free to new and existing customers. But what it didn’t divulge at the time was its plans to remove the Galaxy A32 5G from the campaign.
As pointed out above, the Nord N200 5G is also noticeably cheaper than the phone it’s replacing, meaning T-Mobile won’t have to offer as much money in bill credits to new and returning customers.