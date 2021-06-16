Get the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free at T-Mobile and Metro

Get the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free at T-Mobile and Metro0
We already told you that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available for purchase for $240, but if you're looking for a better deal on the upcoming smartphone, we might have exactly what you need. The Uncarrier confirmed that new and existing customers can get the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free at both T-Mobile and Metro.
On the other hand, new customers can pick up the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free with instant rebate when they switch to Metro with ID verification. There's a pretty good deal for existing Metro customers too, as they will be able to get the smartphone for just $60 with instant rebate when adding a new line.