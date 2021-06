Get the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free at T-Mobile and Metro

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER!



Officially unveiled a few days ago, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be exclusively available in the United States via T-Mobile and Metro. Both carriers will start selling the affordable 5G smartphone on June 25, but pre-orders are already open for those who'd like to place their orders early.We already told you that the OnePlus Nord N200 5G will be available for purchase for $240 , but if you're looking for a better deal on the upcoming smartphone, we might have exactly what you need. The Uncarrier confirmed that new and existing customers can get the new OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free at both T-Mobile and Metro.As with all these types of deals, there are some requirements customers will have to meet in order to be able to get the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free, but we believe it's worth it. First off, at T-Mobile , new and existing customers can get the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free after 24 monthly bill credits when they trade in any undamaged, functioning phone or add a new line.On the other hand, new customers can pick up the OnePlus Nord N200 5G for free with instant rebate when they switch to Metro with ID verification. There's a pretty good deal for existing Metro customers too, as they will be able to get the smartphone for just $60 with instant rebate when adding a new line.