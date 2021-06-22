OnePlus Nord N200 5G will receive only one major Android update

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

Android OnePlus 5G Oppo

Aleksandar Anastasov
By Aleksandar Anastasov
Jun 22, 2021, 9:33 AM
0
With the OnePlus Nord N200 5G officially going on sale soon, many in the market for a budget smartphone are considering it a viable option. However, don’t be quick to make your decision.

In communication with 9to5Google, OnePlus shared their plans for the Nord N200 software support, and it’s not looking very exciting. The company confirmed it will be releasing only one major update for its newest affordable device.

This means that the OnePlus Nord N200 will supposedly get the Android 12 upgrade (since it ships with Android 11), but that’s about it. That’s better than nothing, however, it’s also setting the bar quite low. Fortunately, you can rest assured that the Nord N200 will get security patches for the following three years and other “maintenance updates”.

Owners of previous OnePlus phones like the OnePlus N10 and N100 are very familiar with this type of support since both those devices received similar treatment. In fact, it was even worse for them since both came out with outdated software.

Has OnePlus lost its way?


It’s really a shame to see OnePlus, a company that used to be revered for its meticulous and frequent software support, release smartphones with such poor examples of both. Good upkeep is what old-school fans valued the most amongst other characteristics like a vanilla experience and competitive pricing.

Hopefully, the merger between Oppo and OnePlus will help the company return to its roots rather than pull it even further away from them. Only time will tell us that though, so fans can only wait and hope.

Nevertheless, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G still sounds like a very good candidate if you are on a budget and you are looking for a decent budget 5g phone. Fathers day may have passed, but to me, it sounds like a perfect gift for a parent. Most don’t require all the bells and whistles of cutting-edge software and hardware.

