OnePlus Nord N200 5G will receive only one major Android update
In communication with 9to5Google, OnePlus shared their plans for the Nord N200 software support, and it’s not looking very exciting. The company confirmed it will be releasing only one major update for its newest affordable device.
Owners of previous OnePlus phones like the OnePlus N10 and N100 are very familiar with this type of support since both those devices received similar treatment. In fact, it was even worse for them since both came out with outdated software.
Has OnePlus lost its way?
It’s really a shame to see OnePlus, a company that used to be revered for its meticulous and frequent software support, release smartphones with such poor examples of both. Good upkeep is what old-school fans valued the most amongst other characteristics like a vanilla experience and competitive pricing.
Nevertheless, the OnePlus Nord N200 5G still sounds like a very good candidate if you are on a budget and you are looking for a decent budget 5g phone. Fathers day may have passed, but to me, it sounds like a perfect gift for a parent. Most don’t require all the bells and whistles of cutting-edge software and hardware.