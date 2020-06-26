New rumor claims to reveal key OnePlus Nord 5G distinguishing feature
More than six months after the first purported renders of a mysterious upcoming OnePlus mid-ranger were leaked, the company finally confirmed its plans to bring a "new, more affordable smartphone product line" to market earlier this week.
Of course, that pretty much guarantees the suspected OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus Z names are off the table, with the 5G-enabled device instead widely expected now to carry the rather curious "Nord by OnePlus" label. Basically, the company is reportedly aiming to do what the likes of Xiaomi and Oppo have done in the past with Redmi and Realme, creating a sub-brand of sorts to try to further broaden the appeal of its increasingly popular phones.
The first-ever OnePlus device with a dual selfie camera
That's right, a no doubt credible "insider source" has allegedly "confirmed" the 32 + 8MP dual shooter setup on the front of the OnePlus Nord 5G is "final", contrasting with the factory CAD-based renders leaked all the way back in December that previewed a centered hole punch housing a single selfie camera.
Apparently, the location of the double screen cutout was also changed at some point between then and now, with the expanded hole punch expected to sit in the top left corner after all. While dual front camera-sporting handsets are still not very common, we can certainly think of at least one such model with a top left-situated hole punch and one with a top right screen cutout.
Much like Samsung's Galaxy S10+, the OnePlus Nord 5G is tipped to opt for a secondary 8MP wide-angle lens. Of course, the upcoming mid-ranger's primary selfie sensor sounds a lot more impressive than the main 10MP front-facing shooter on the S10 Plus, bumping that megapixel count all the way up to 32.
Granted, megapixels are not everything, but we're definitely curious to see how the OnePlus Nord aims to improve the selfie performance of the single front camera-sporting OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in real life.
Six cameras in total?
While nothing is etched in stone regarding the rear-facing imaging system of the first Nord by OnePlus device, recent signs point in the direction of no less than four shooters residing on the back of the handset. That's up from two cameras rumored initially and three after a little while, potentially bringing the overall tally of imaging sensors on the mid-end smartphone up to six.
That would be quite an amazing feat for a device predicted to cost as little as $400 or even $300 in select European markets and India. Unfortunately, Pete Lau seemed to suggest on Tuesday that US availability is not on the cards, which makes us wonder why the company reportedly decided to replace the long-rumored MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset with a more Western-friendly Snapdragon 765G silicon midway through the development process.
Other specs and features that may or may not end up materializing include a 6.4-inch flat AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate technology, a 4,000mAh or so battery with 30W fast charging capabilities, at least 128 gigs of internal storage space, up to 12 gigs of memory, and a screen-embedded fingerprint scanner.
Story timeline
This story is part of:OnePlus Nord (Z) Leaks (13 updates)
-
Now reading
26 June New rumor claims to reveal key OnePlus Nord 5G distinguishing feature
-
25 June OnePlus Nord is up on Amazon India, launch inching closer
-
25 June New OnePlus docuseries will provide behind-the-scenes glimpse at 5G Nord launch
-
23 June OnePlus confirms 'affordable' smartphone line, teasing possible names and launch window
-
19 June OnePlus Nord could start as low as $299