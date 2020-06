The 5G OnePlus Nord may feature a quad-camera system

A previous OnePlus Nord prototype had 3 cameras





Not two, not three, but four rear cameras

Tipster Max J has an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks. In his



The exact specifications are yet to be confirmed but earlier reports have mentioned the presence of a 48-megapixel primary camera that’s accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.



Tipster Max J has an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks. In his latest Tweet , which is rather cryptic, he hints at a versatile quad-camera system on the upcoming mid-range smartphone.The exact specifications are yet to be confirmed but earlier reports have mentioned the presence of a 48-megapixel primary camera that’s accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

Expect a flat display, 5G support, and more

Aside from the versatile camera system, the OnePlus Nord is expected to offer a flat 6.4-inch OLED display complete with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. That should be paired with a 4,000mAh battery and Warp Charge tech.



Rumor has it that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. That is the same one expected inside the Google



Completing the package should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in addition to near-stock Android 10. Aside from the versatile camera system, the OnePlus Nord is expected to offer a flat 6.4-inch OLED display complete with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. That should be paired with a 4,000mAh battery and Warp Charge tech.Rumor has it that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. That is the same one expected inside the Google Pixel 5 and also means customers can expect 5G network support as standard.Completing the package should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in addition to near-stock Android 10. The fourth camera remains a complete mystery at this stage but possibilities include some sort of depth sensor, a color filter similar to the one featured on the OnePlus 8 Pro , or perhaps even a telephoto zoom shooter.





The 5G OnePlus Nord, which was previously known as the OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus Z, first leaked out in December with a dual-camera system. This was subsequently upgraded to a triple-camera setup and now new information suggests yet another change may have been made.