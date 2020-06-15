Android Camera OnePlus 5G

The 5G OnePlus Nord may feature a quad-camera system

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
Jun 15, 2020, 11:16 AM
A previous OnePlus Nord prototype had 3 cameras

The 5G OnePlus Nord, which was previously known as the OnePlus 8 Lite and OnePlus Z, first leaked out in December with a dual-camera system. This was subsequently upgraded to a triple-camera setup and now new information suggests yet another change may have been made.

Not two, not three, but four rear cameras


Tipster Max J has an impressive track record when it comes to OnePlus leaks. In his latest Tweet, which is rather cryptic, he hints at a versatile quad-camera system on the upcoming mid-range smartphone.

The exact specifications are yet to be confirmed but earlier reports have mentioned the presence of a 48-megapixel primary camera that’s accompanied by a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The fourth camera remains a complete mystery at this stage but possibilities include some sort of depth sensor, a color filter similar to the one featured on the OnePlus 8 Pro, or perhaps even a telephoto zoom shooter.

Expect a flat display, 5G support, and more


Aside from the versatile camera system, the OnePlus Nord is expected to offer a flat 6.4-inch OLED display complete with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. That should be paired with a 4,000mAh battery and Warp Charge tech.

Rumor has it that the smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765 chipset. That is the same one expected inside the Google Pixel 5 and also means customers can expect 5G network support as standard.

Completing the package should be 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage in addition to near-stock Android 10.

