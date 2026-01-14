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OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has been hit with an arrest warrant over illegal hiring

Hundreds of agents raided dozens of locations.

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Taiwanese authorities have targeted OnePlus CEO Pete Lau, accusing him of running unapproved business operations and illegally recruiting staff on the island. More than 70 employees were allegedly hired to work on software development and testing for the Chinese smartphone maker.

Something that, given the ongoing China-Taiwan tensions, is definitely a problem of Taiwanese authorities.

The charges



Reuters reports that Taiwan's Shilin District Prosecutors Office issued an arrest warrant for Lau and indicted two local citizens for assisting him. The charges relate to laws that regulate business and employment ties with China.

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As a matter of fact, the document dates back to November 2025, but it's being reported just now. The document says the recruited staff were involved in smartphone software research and testing for OnePlus, which is headquartered in Shenzhen and has operated as a sub-brand of Oppo for years now. Recently, Realme announced that it's joining Oppo as well.

Earlier in 2025, authorities went after 16 firms accused of snatching engineers and running illegal offices. More than 300 agents raided 70 sites and grilled 120 people. The targets included big names in semiconductors, electronics, and chip design. Investigators say these companies often hide behind shell firms or local recruiters to keep their moves under the radar.

If Pete Lau is arrested, will that make you stop buying OnePlus phones?
Yes, I care about such things.
14.71%
No, who cares?!
67.65%
I've never bought a phone by OnePlus.
17.65%
34 Votes

Semiconductors are essential


Taiwan sees its semiconductor and high-tech workforce as one of the main pillars of its economy. The skills and knowledge of engineers and tech workers give the island a major advantage in making chips, designing circuits, and developing advanced electronics. Recently, Chinese companies have been eager to tap into this talent, especially as Beijing pushes to become more self-reliant in high-tech industries and competes with the US for leadership in semiconductors and electronics.

That's why Taiwanese authorities are strict about foreign companies following the rules. Laws limit Chinese investment in some tech areas, require official approvals for others, and forbid secretive hiring or operating without permission. These rules are meant to protect Taiwan’s technological edge.

Since 2020, authorities say they have handled more than 100 similar cases, showing that attempts to bypass the law are common and closely monitored.

Will he be arrested?


Personally, I doubt that we'll see Pete Lau in handcuffs – given the emotions in that part of the world, I think we'll see similar mini-scandals in the near future.

As far as OnePlus phone production goes, I also don't expect any major changes or seismic shifts. I'm patiently waiting for the alleged OnePlus 16 Ultra – will that be OnePlus' return to the true flagship game?

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Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.
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