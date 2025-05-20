OnePlus officially schedules the May 27 launch of two 'supreme' new flagship phones
The OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme and Racing Editions are set for an official announcement in China next week... and unlikely to ever make it to Europe or the US.
Up Next:
Despite already selling two of the best Android phones out there, as well as some magnificent wireless earbuds, an amazing new smartwatch, and a 2024-released tablet that has aged exceptionally well, OnePlus is definitely not getting lazy or complacent, preparing a state-of-the-art iPad Pro alternative and multiple ultra-high-end handsets for official announcements in the coming weeks.
Before it globally expands the compact OnePlus 13s flagship and before the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro makes its way from China to the US and Europe under the Pad 3 label, the company plans to unveil two exciting new editions of the Ace 5 smartphone on May 27.
When Ultra is not enough
What comes after the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro? The easy answer would have probably been Ace 5 Ultra (or even Ace 5 Edge or Ace 5 Air to follow the latest industry trends), but because OnePlus doesn't generally like to play it safe and predictable, you shouldn't be shocked to hear that the Ace 5 Supreme and Racing Editions are instead coming next Tuesday.
Before you even think it, no, I don't expect these bad boys to ever be released in North America or on the old continent... under any name. But that doesn't mean they won't inspire (directly or indirectly) the global OnePlus 14 family, so if you're a fan of the brand (or super-premium Android handsets in general), you might want to pay attention to their joint May 27 launch anyway.
The Ace 5 Supreme looks like a supremely stylish Android flagship. | Image Credit -- OnePlus
As usual, OnePlus is pretty open about some of the key specs of the two unreleased devices, as well as extremely open regarding their designs. As such, we already know for sure that the Ace 5 Racing Edition will pack a MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, while the Ace 5 Supreme Edition is officially set to rock Dimensity 9400+ processing power.
There are no prizes for guessing which of the two MediaTek chips is faster, and to confirm its supremacy over the Racing model, the OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme will offer up to a full terabyte of internal storage space. Both phones will have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in their entry-level configurations, capping off at 16 gigs of memory.
No other numbers are etched in stone at the moment, but we do know the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing will be painted in Wave White, Rock Black, and Wilderness Green colors, with the Ace 5 Supreme (or Ultimate) somehow looking even snazzier than its brother in Ignite, Phantom Black, and Breeze Blue hues.
How much will the two new OnePlus flagships cost?
Before attempting to answer that question, let me ask you another one - do you really want to know? Given that the OnePlus 13T (aka 13s) is priced at the incredible equivalent of just $470 in China in its cheapest variant, it's crystal clear that the Ace 5 Racing and Supreme will also knock your socks off with their affordability (relative to their designs and specs, at least) before bitterly disappointing you with their near-certain lack of Western availability.
Recommended Stories
The Ace 5 Racing looks pretty great... for a potentially sub-$400 Android high-ender. | Image Credit -- OnePlus
All that being said, if you're still curious, rumor has it that the humbler of these two new phones could cost as little as 2,500 yuan (which is less than $350!!!!) with a just-released Dimensity 9400e processor under its hood, while the hardcore gaming-friendly OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition is likely to start a bit higher.
Probably as high as CNY 4,000 (USD 555), which would still be phenomenally low for what's clearly meant to be a pull-out-all-the-stops rival to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S25 Ultra and Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max. How can you not love the Chinese smartphone market?
Things that are NOT allowed: