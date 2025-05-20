OnePlus officially schedules the May 27 launch of two 'supreme' new flagship phones





When Ultra is not enough





What comes after the OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro ? The easy answer would have probably been Ace 5 Ultra (or even Ace 5 Edge or Ace 5 Air to follow the latest industry trends), but because OnePlus doesn't generally like to play it safe and predictable, you shouldn't be shocked to hear that the Ace 5 Supreme and Racing Editions are instead coming next Tuesday.





Before you even think it, no, I don't expect these bad boys to ever be released in North America or on the old continent... under any name. But that doesn't mean they won't inspire (directly or indirectly) the global OnePlus 14 family, so if you're a fan of the brand (or super-premium Android handsets in general), you might want to pay attention to their joint May 27 launch anyway.









There are no prizes for guessing which of the two MediaTek chips is faster, and to confirm its supremacy over the Racing model, the OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme will offer up to a full terabyte of internal storage space. Both phones will have 12GB RAM and 256GB storage in their entry-level configurations, capping off at 16 gigs of memory.





No other numbers are etched in stone at the moment, but we do know the OnePlus Ace 5 Racing will be painted in Wave White, Rock Black, and Wilderness Green colors, with the Ace 5 Supreme (or Ultimate) somehow looking even snazzier than its brother in Ignite, Phantom Black, and Breeze Blue hues.

How much will the two new OnePlus flagships cost?





Before attempting to answer that question, let me ask you another one - do you really want to know? Given that the OnePlus 13T (aka 13s) is priced at the incredible equivalent of just $470 in China in its cheapest variant, it's crystal clear that the Ace 5 Racing and Supreme will also knock your socks off with their affordability (relative to their designs and specs, at least) before bitterly disappointing you with their near-certain lack of Western availability.



All that being said, if you're still curious, rumor has it that the humbler of these two new phones could cost as little as 2,500 yuan (which is less than $350!!!!) with a just-released Dimensity 9400e processor under its hood, while the hardcore gaming-friendly OnePlus Ace 5 Supreme Edition is likely to start a bit higher.



