OnePlus Ace 5 debuts in China, previews features of the OnePlus 13R set for global launch

Flat display and a subtle makeover









Camera tweaks and tougher build

We don't expect a a major overhaul when it comes to the camera system, but the new Sony IMX906 50MP sensor for the main camera sounds promising. The other two cameras—a 2MP macro and an 8MP ultrawide—haven't changed, so if you were hoping for more versatility, you might feel a little let down.One notable improvement, though, is the durability. The 13R now comes with an IP65 rating, which is a step up from the IP64 rating on the 12R. It's not fully waterproof, but it's better protected against dust and splashes, so you won't have to worry as much about accidental spills.





Bigger battery

A standout feature of the OnePlus 13R is its larger 6415mAh battery, which is a noticeable improvement over the 5500mAh unit in the 12R. Despite the bigger battery, the phone remains light at 206 grams.



Interestingly, OnePlus has opted to reduce the charging speed from 100W to 80W. While this might appear to be a downgrade, it’s actually a thoughtful decision meant to extend the battery’s lifespan—a move that prioritizes longevity over raw numbers.





Performance and power under the hood

If you’re considering a new phone in early 2024, the OnePlus 13R is definitely one to keep on your radar. Under the hood, the OnePlus 13R runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, ensuring solid performance for gaming, multitasking, and all the AI-driven features of OxygenOS 15, which is based on Android 15 For those seeking more horsepower, the Ace 5 Pro—featuring the Snapdragon 8 Elite—is available in China but isn’t expected to launch globally.In terms of memory, the OnePlus 13R starts at 12GB of RAM and goes up to 16GB, paired with storage options up to 1TB. This makes it a powerhouse for running demanding apps and handling multitasking effortlessly.In China, the OnePlus Ace 5 starts at CNY 2299 (around USD 315) for the 12GB/256GB model. Global pricing for the 13R hasn’t been shared yet, like most other details about the phone, but it’ll probably be similar to the 12R, which started at $500.With its meaningful upgrades and focus on balancing performance, battery life, and premium features, the OnePlus 13R is shaping up to be a standout mid-range smartphone. It’s ideal for those who want high-end features without the high-end price.If you’re considering a new phone in early 2024, the OnePlus 13R is definitely one to keep on your radar.