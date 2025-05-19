The OnePlus Pad 3 is coming soon; here's how you can get up to $300 worth of freebies in the US

Android tablet





The OnePlus Pad 3 might hold very few secrets





No, we don't know just yet how much the OnePlus Pad 3 will cost, but regardless of that, you'll be able to pre-order the unrivaled powerhouse with two gifts worth up to a whopping 270 bucks (in total). These freebies can be selected from a trio of very handy accessories including a "smart" keyboard, stylus, and folio case, and it really sounds like you should choose the former two items to maximize your savings and enhance the productivity, versatility, and convenience of your next Android tablet .





Even better, OnePlus will let you slash $30 off... the unknown list price of the Pad 3 simply by hitting the "Subscribe now" now button on the company's dedicated product webpage today for "promotional and marketing communications." On top of everything else, all subscribers for this launch campaign will automatically enter a lottery with a very special (and valuable) prize: a high-end OnePlus 13R handset that goes nicely with an undoubtedly premium OnePlus Pad 3.





Advertised as "masterful by every measure", the OnePlus Pad 3 will apparently be available in a "stunning Storm Blue finish" starting June 5, and if history is any indication, its specifications could mimic those of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, and confusingly enough, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro





Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 -powered That means you should expect this to be yet another 13.2-inch affair with a fittingly hefty 12,140mAh battery, blazing fast 67W charging capabilities, razor-thin 6mm profile, and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-supporting IPS LCD screen. Of course, the US (and European) OnePlus Pad 3 will probably cost way more than the China-exclusive OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, and with the-powered OnePlus Pad 2 normally fetching $550, there's a pretty good chance this improved sequel will set you back $600 or so.

Would that be too much to ask for such an impressive iPad Pro alternative?





Considering that Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) typically starts at no less than $1,300, the (objective) answer to that question is "probably not." Granted, not all tablet users (and especially hardcore Apple fans) show "objectivity" when making a buying decision.

















That's just one key detail to take into account from June 5, with everything else to be confirmed (and rigorously analyzed) "soon."