The OnePlus Pad 3 is coming soon; here's how you can get up to $300 worth of freebies in the US
Made official out of the blue, the next big OnePlus tablet will go up for pre-order on June 5 with amazing gifts in tow.
Up Next:
Do you want to buy a nice and ultra-advanced Android tablet with a cutting-edge Snapdragon 8 Elite processor under the hood in the US? Unfortunately, that's not possible right now, but it will be very soon, and surprisingly or not, Samsung isn't going to be the one to sell you a high-end slate powered by the fastest Qualcomm chipset yet stateside.
Instead, the sequel to last year's OnePlus Pad 2 has just been confirmed in the most OnePlus manner possible, getting an official launch date and revealing (part of) its design, as well as that crucial aforementioned selling point. That's right, no one knew this product existed prior to today, and now OnePlus wants its fans to mark June 5 in their calendar... apps and get ready to save big straight off the bat.
The OnePlus Pad 3 might hold very few secrets
No, we don't know just yet how much the OnePlus Pad 3 will cost, but regardless of that, you'll be able to pre-order the unrivaled powerhouse with two gifts worth up to a whopping 270 bucks (in total). These freebies can be selected from a trio of very handy accessories including a "smart" keyboard, stylus, and folio case, and it really sounds like you should choose the former two items to maximize your savings and enhance the productivity, versatility, and convenience of your next Android tablet.
Even better, OnePlus will let you slash $30 off... the unknown list price of the Pad 3 simply by hitting the "Subscribe now" now button on the company's dedicated product webpage today for "promotional and marketing communications." On top of everything else, all subscribers for this launch campaign will automatically enter a lottery with a very special (and valuable) prize: a high-end OnePlus 13R handset that goes nicely with an undoubtedly premium OnePlus Pad 3.
The OnePlus Pad 3 sure looks familiar, especially for keen watchers of the Chinese tablet market. | Image Credit -- OnePlus
Advertised as "masterful by every measure", the OnePlus Pad 3 will apparently be available in a "stunning Storm Blue finish" starting June 5, and if history is any indication, its specifications could mimic those of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro, and confusingly enough, the OnePlus Pad 2 Pro.
That means you should expect this to be yet another 13.2-inch affair with a fittingly hefty 12,140mAh battery, blazing fast 67W charging capabilities, razor-thin 6mm profile, and silky smooth 144Hz refresh rate-supporting IPS LCD screen. Of course, the US (and European) OnePlus Pad 3 will probably cost way more than the China-exclusive OnePlus Pad 2 Pro, and with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered OnePlus Pad 2 normally fetching $550, there's a pretty good chance this improved sequel will set you back $600 or so.
Would that be too much to ask for such an impressive iPad Pro alternative?
Considering that Apple's 13-inch iPad Pro (2024) typically starts at no less than $1,300, the (objective) answer to that question is "probably not." Granted, not all tablet users (and especially hardcore Apple fans) show "objectivity" when making a buying decision.
But if you do want to make the smartest and most informed choice and don't just care about raw processing power at any cost, you have to consider the OnePlus Pad 3's pretty clear advantage in overall value over not only the best iPads around, but Samsung's Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Tab S10 Ultra as well.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite will be a key selling point, but most likely not the only one. | Image Credit -- OnePlus
Those are probably the greatest Android tablets you can buy right now (especially in the US, where the likes of the Oppo Pad 4 Pro and Huawei MatePad Pro 2025 are not available). But in addition to costing a small fortune ($795 and up for the smaller model at a discount), the best Galaxy Tabs to date come with MediaTek Dimensity and not Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets.
That's just one key detail to take into account from June 5, with everything else to be confirmed (and rigorously analyzed) "soon."
Things that are NOT allowed: