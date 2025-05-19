OnePlus’ new compact phone gets a date for global release
The OnePlus 13s arrives next month, bringing big specs to a smaller form factor.
After weeks of teasing, OnePlus has finally locked in a launch date for its upcoming compact phone. The OnePlus 13s is officially landing on June 5, not just in India but likely in other global markets, too.
However, under the hood, you are looking at the same powerhouse chip found in the OnePlus 13 and actually in Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup – the Snapdragon 8 Elite. OnePlus might offer configurations with up to 16 GB of RAM and a massive 1 TB of storage, which is wild for a compact phone at this price point.
But there is one more thing worth pointing out: the classic Alert Slider is getting replaced by a new button called the Plus Key. This new button showed up on the 13T and is kind of like an iPhone-style Action Button. You can program it to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, enable silent mode, and more – it’s a way more customizable tool than just a mute switch now.
Pricing is still under wraps, but considering the 13T launched in China for around $466, the OnePlus 13s should come in at a similarly aggressive price – especially in India. With that combo of high-end hardware, a sleek design and an affordable price tag, this one’s shaping up to be a serious contender for best compact Android phone of the year.
Expect more info as we get closer to launch day.
A new icon debuts. Save the date. #OnePlus13spic.twitter.com/Hdgx6Afhf4— OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) May 19, 2025
This new device is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that launched in China, so specs should be pretty close – though a few tweaks are expected for global buyers.
For example, the color options will be slightly different. While the 13T came in Black, Pink and Grey in China, the 13s may come in Black, Pink and Green for international markets.
Speaking of compact, it features a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2640 x 1216 resolution. Despite the smaller size, battery life should be impressive thanks to a huge 6,260mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. As for cameras, here’s what you will get:
- 50 MP main with OIS
- 50 MP telephoto
- 16 MP selfie
