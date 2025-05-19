Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

OnePlus’ new compact phone gets a date for global release

The OnePlus 13s arrives next month, bringing big specs to a smaller form factor.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
OnePlus
Black OnePlus 13s shown on a black surface.
After weeks of teasing, OnePlus has finally locked in a launch date for its upcoming compact phone. The OnePlus 13s is officially landing on June 5, not just in India but likely in other global markets, too.


This new device is expected to be a rebranded version of the OnePlus 13T that launched in China, so specs should be pretty close – though a few tweaks are expected for global buyers.

For example, the color options will be slightly different. While the 13T came in Black, Pink and Grey in China, the 13s may come in Black, Pink and Green for international markets.

However, under the hood, you are looking at the same powerhouse chip found in the OnePlus 13 and actually in Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup – the Snapdragon 8 Elite. OnePlus might offer configurations with up to 16 GB of RAM and a massive 1 TB of storage, which is wild for a compact phone at this price point.

Speaking of compact, it features a 6.32-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 2640 x 1216 resolution. Despite the smaller size, battery life should be impressive thanks to a huge 6,260mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. As for cameras, here’s what you will get:

  • 50 MP main with OIS
  • 50 MP telephoto
  • 16 MP selfie

But there is one more thing worth pointing out: the classic Alert Slider is getting replaced by a new button called the Plus Key. This new button showed up on the 13T and is kind of like an iPhone-style Action Button. You can program it to open the camera, turn on the flashlight, enable silent mode, and more – it’s a way more customizable tool than just a mute switch now.

Pricing is still under wraps, but considering the 13T launched in China for around $466, the OnePlus 13s should come in at a similarly aggressive price – especially in India. With that combo of high-end hardware, a sleek design and an affordable price tag, this one’s shaping up to be a serious contender for best compact Android phone of the year.
 
Expect more info as we get closer to launch day.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Latest News

The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings
The most awesome OnePlus 13 deal yet lets you save $150 on a 512GB variant with no strings
Galaxy S26 might be a worse phone in Europe—here's why
Galaxy S26 might be a worse phone in Europe—here's why
This telco serves 5G slices for all customers. Your turn, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T!
This telco serves 5G slices for all customers. Your turn, T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T!
Verizon reps are fighting their own AI and your bill might be caught in the crossfire
Verizon reps are fighting their own AI and your bill might be caught in the crossfire
The Sony WH-1000XM5 sell like hotcakes at $102 off on Amazon
The Sony WH-1000XM5 sell like hotcakes at $102 off on Amazon
Amazon puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL back under the spotlight with its latest sale
Amazon puts the Pixel 9 Pro XL back under the spotlight with its latest sale
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless